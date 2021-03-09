Moto G10 Power: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

The X-Factor

Two factors make the Moto G10 Power a unique offering amidst all the budget smartphones of this price range. The Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11 OS with stock Android and carries a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Massive Battery With Fast Charging

Motorola seems to be targeting those looking for a budget smartphone that can deliver stellar battery life, say, maybe for two days on a single charge. During my initial usage, the Moto G10 power easily lasted for two days with moderate usage like watching videos on YouTube, surfing the social media sites, and firing up some games.

Even if you do all these things every day, the smartphone can still last at least one and a half-day, and the device can be recharged using the built-in USB Type-C port. The phone ships with a 20W fast charger in the box, capable of recharging the device in around two hours, which is great.

Stock Android With No Ads, No Bloatware

Another feature usually missing on phones of this price range is the stock Android OS. The Moto G10 Power runs stock Android UI, which too ships with Android 11 OS and is likely to get an Android 12 OS update. All-in-all, you get the best Android experience without any bloatware or ads like most of the budget smartphones from brands like Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo.

The Good

These are several features that make the Moto G10 Power a great smartphone, especially for day-to-day use. The build quality and the design are refreshing when compared to the other smartphones in the segment. However, it does have a fair share of cons, just like every other thing on Earth.

Design And Build

The Moto G10 Power does not come with a bundled case or a screen protector. But I believe this is one of the few smartphones that does not need a case, as the back case offers a great grip. However, it's worth noting that the back case of the Moto G10 Power is made using plastic with a pattern design, and there is no camera bump as well.

The Moto G10 Power is a thick smartphone even without a case, thanks to the massive 6000 mAh battery and the thick plastic back panel. If you were accustomed to using a small and light-weight phone (under 200grams), you will definitely feel the thickness and might take some time to get used to the device. As this is a plastic back, you might want to use a case if you plan to keep the phone scratch-free in the long run.

The Cameras

The Moto G10 Power has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera can shoot either 12MP or 48MP images, and it can also record up to 1080p videos at either 30fps or 60fps. Do note, the device only supports EIS while recording videos at 30fps.

In day-light, the main camera can shoot some great photos and videos, and the video stabilization does work in 30fps mode. However, you need a stable hand to capture clear images, as the phone takes its own time to click an image.

The Bad

Two features drive down the value proposition of the Moto G10 Power. A low-resolution display and an entry-level processor. These are the major drawbacks of the Moto G10 Power and might influence a consumer's purchase decision.

Low Resolution, Low Refresh Rate Display

The Moto G10 Power has some features that make it an underwhelming smartphone, especially when compared to the offerings from Poco, Redmi, Realme, and even Samsung. This phone has a 6.52-inch display with a water-drop notch. However, it just offers HD+ or 720p resolution.

Due to the big screen size and the low-resolution panel, you can see the pixels on the panel, and it also hinders the overall multimedia user-experience. This phone, considering the price, should have come with at least a 1080p display.

Entry-Level Processor

The Moto G10 Power is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, an entry-level SoC with a peak CPU clock speed of 1.8GHz coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU. From the first boot, I could see some frame drops in the UI, and the same applies while gaming and multitasking.

You can play games like Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run, Subway Surfers on the Moto G10 Power without any issue. However, if you want to play games like COD: Mobile or Asphalt 8, your experience could be underwhelming, as this phone is not meant for graphics-hungry games.

Should You Get The Moto G10 Power?

The Moto G10 Power is a yet-another mid-range smartphone from the company that has some advantages and disadvantages that costs Rs. 9,999 in India. The device offers a great battery life with fast charging support along with great build quality, even if it is made using plastic.

That said, the low-resolution screen and the entry-level processor feature on the Moto G10 Power do impact the overall user experience. If you are looking for a smartphone to do basic tasks like using social media, making calls, clicking pictures in day-light, the Moto G10 Power is a great device.

However, if you intend to play games occasionally and want to do a little more multitasking, this might not be the device to consider. We will push the Moto G10 Power to its limits and come up with a detailed review soon.