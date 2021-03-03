Moto G10 Power Spotted On Geekbench; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola launched the G10 and the G30 smartphones last month in the European market. Now, both the models are said to arrive soon in India, and a report by TechnikNews and Adam Conway previously suggested that the Moto G10 will come as the Moto G10 Power in India.

Now, the handset has been listed on Geekbench with the Moto G10 Power moniker. The handset has scored 244 points and 1043 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset comes with codenamed Capri and is listed to run Android 11 OS software-wise. Although the Geekbench listing has not revealed many details about the phone, we can expect the phone will get the same features as the international variant except for the name.

To recall, the Moto G10 sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and 1600 x 720p screen resolution. The phone runs the Snapdragon 460 SoC under its hood paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For battery, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with 15W charging support.

It flaunts a quad-camera setup at the rear panel for photography which houses a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the phone has an 8MP camera for selfies and videos. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

As far as the India launch is concerned, the phone is rumored to arrive in the country this month. It is expected to come under the 15K segment as the phone price starts in Europe at EUR 149.99 which is around Rs. 13,300 in Indian currency. Further, it comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl color options.

Via

Best Mobiles in India