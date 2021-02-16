Just In
- 26 min ago How To Know That JioFiber Plans Are Available At Your Location Or Not
-
- 28 min ago Realme GT Expected To Launch Soon; Snapdragon 888 SoC On Cards?
- 1 hr ago Vivo S9 Complete Specifications Leaked; Confirmed To Run MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
- 1 hr ago Scientists Discover 22 New Animal Species Under Ice Sheets Of Antarctica
Don't Miss
- News Rihanna shares topless picture wearing Lord Ganesha pendant, netizens fume
- Movies Smriti Irani Prefers Desi Tommy Over #Pawri; Asks People to Leave 'Pawri' & Think About Shehnaaz's Feeling
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In February
- Sports India vs England 2021, 2nd Test: Defeat a bit of an education for us, need to learn quickly, says Root
- Lifestyle 11 Impressive Health Benefits Of Sauerkraut
- Finance AatmaNirbhar Bharat: Amazon India to Start Electronic Devices Manufacturing in India
- Automobiles Honda CB350RS Launched In Indian At Rs 1.96 Lakh: Bookings For The Motorcycle Commences
- Education CGPSC Answer Key 2021: CGPSC Releases State Service Prelims Answer Key 2021
Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications
Motorola has announced two new budget-centric devices - the Moto G30 and the G10 in the European market. Both phones offer decent features at an affordable price. Even both come with an IP52 rating and features of the handsets include Snapdragon chipsets, a 5,000 mAh battery unit. However, there is no info regarding the international launch of the handsets.
Moto G30, Moto G10 Price
The price of the Moto G30 starts at EUR 179.99 (around Rs. 15,900) while the Moto G10 comes with starting price of EUR 149.99 (around Rs. 13,300). The color options of the Moto G30 include Pastel Sky and Phantom Black and the Moto G10 comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl color variants. Both models will be on sale in the European market by the end of this month.
Moto G30 Features
The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. The phone runs the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that also supports an additional storage expansion via a microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which comes with 20W charging support.
Moreover, the Moto G30 ships with Android 11 OS and a quad rear camera setup. The rear panel is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 13MP selfie shooter at the front. Lastly, the handset gets 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes.
Moto G10 Features
The Moto G10 has the same 6.5-inch HD+ display; however, it supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the Moto G10 gets its power from the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. It has the same 5,000 mAh battery and quad rear cameras.
Apart from the 48MP main lens, the other sensors are the same as the Moto G30. It features an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. Lastly, the phone supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000