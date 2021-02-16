Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has announced two new budget-centric devices - the Moto G30 and the G10 in the European market. Both phones offer decent features at an affordable price. Even both come with an IP52 rating and features of the handsets include Snapdragon chipsets, a 5,000 mAh battery unit. However, there is no info regarding the international launch of the handsets.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Price

The price of the Moto G30 starts at EUR 179.99 (around Rs. 15,900) while the Moto G10 comes with starting price of EUR 149.99 (around Rs. 13,300). The color options of the Moto G30 include Pastel Sky and Phantom Black and the Moto G10 comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl color variants. Both models will be on sale in the European market by the end of this month.

Moto G30 Features

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. The phone runs the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that also supports an additional storage expansion via a microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which comes with 20W charging support.

Moreover, the Moto G30 ships with Android 11 OS and a quad rear camera setup. The rear panel is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 13MP selfie shooter at the front. Lastly, the handset gets 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes.

Moto G10 Features

The Moto G10 has the same 6.5-inch HD+ display; however, it supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the Moto G10 gets its power from the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. It has the same 5,000 mAh battery and quad rear cameras.

Apart from the 48MP main lens, the other sensors are the same as the Moto G30. It features an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. Lastly, the phone supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

