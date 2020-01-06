Budget Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month

We have added five smartphones in the list that you can see. To start, you can find the Realme 5ithat could get powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

It may run Android 9 and could get shipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup.

Check for more information on our mentioned list.

Realme 5i

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Honor 9X

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme C3

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display

a 2.3GHz Octa-core Cortex A53 processor

a 3GB RAM

13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

a 4,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

24MP and 5MP rear camera

64 and 128GB built-in storage options

a Li-ion battery having 5,000mAh capacity

OPPO F15

Rumored/Expected Key Specs