    Budget Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month

    By
    |

    While smartphone brands are gearing up for the launch events of premium smartphones, these companies at the same time will be filling voids by introducing cheaper handsets. The users who are desperate on having budget phones will not have to wait longer, as they can expect these phones in January 2020.

    Budget Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020 January
     

    We have added five smartphones in the list that you can see. To start, you can find the Realme 5ithat could get powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

    It may run Android 9 and could get shipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup.

    Check for more information on our mentioned list.

    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme C3
     

    Realme C3

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display
    • a 2.3GHz Octa-core Cortex A53 processor
    • a 3GB RAM
    • 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • a 4,000 mAh Li-ion battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
    • 24MP and 5MP rear camera
    • 64 and 128GB built-in storage options
    • a Li-ion battery having 5,000mAh capacity
    OPPO F15

    OPPO F15

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
    • Octa-core
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
