Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A51, Oppo Reno3 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro And More

While the list includes devices that launched in 2019, you can also find a couple of new handsets that arrived in India in the first week of January 2020.

You can have the Samsung Galaxy A51 from the list whose prime selling features are a 48MP primary rear sensor with live focus effects, Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, and 15W fast charging support.

You can look for the Oppo Reno3 Pro which comes with the quad rear camera setup, 4,025mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support, and 5G connection port. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max also makes a position on our list.

The handset makes use of Apple's latest Bionic A13 chipset. The iPhone runs the latest iOS which offers regular and timely updates. Check more smartphones and their features below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs



6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs