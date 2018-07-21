Upcoming Smartphones Expected with Gorilla Glass 6

Corning recently unveiled the Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the latest and greatest piece of technology from Corning that protects the actual technology. According to Corning, the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is 2x stronger than the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of scratch resistance, the Gorilla Glass 6 is on par with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is scratch resistant up to level 6 on the Moh's scale of hardness.

Most of the flagship smartphones now come with a gall-metal-glass sandwich design and according to Corning, the Gorilla Glass 6 can withstand up to 15 falls (from a height of 1 meter or less) to protect the smartphone from breaking. Corning also claims that the Gorilla Glass 6 also offers improved wireless charging support.

Most of the Android smartphone OEMs will come equipped with the Gorilla Glass. Here is the list of smartphones, which are expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

OnePlus 6T Rumored and Expected Key Specs a 6.4-inch screen which boasts a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and a density of 394 pixels per inch

The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v6

a very powerful 2.8GHz Kryo 385 octa-core processor

a chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

6GB/8GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU

16MP + 20MP primary camera

24Mp Front camera

a 3,500 Li-polymer battery Samsunng Galaxy S10 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

a 6.2 inch super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM and a Mali G-72 MP18 GPU which floats on a 64-bit architecture

a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 chipset

Apple A11 Processor

Android v8.0 (Oreo) or Android P

13MP+13MP Dual Rear camera

8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Apple iPhone X1 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

5.8 inches 1125 x 2436 pixel with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

3 GB RAM

64GB of Internal Memory

Non-removable Li-Ion battery LG V40 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Kryo 385 quad-core processor having 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz clock speed

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

64GB which can be further

expanded upto a massive 2TB using a memory card

a 16MP+16MP dual primary camera

8MP front camera

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Sony Xperia XZ3 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Dual: 19 MP + 12 MP rear camera

13 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

an octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

12MP+12MP dual primary cameras

12MP Front Camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Huawei Mate 20 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

quad-core processors as 2.3GHz Cortex A73 and 1.8GHz Cortex A53

a 64GB inbuilt storage

a 24MP front snapper

12MP front camera

a 4GB RAM and a Mali-G72 MP12 chipset

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery Nokia 9 Rumored and Expected Key Specs 5.5 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

Dual 13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3250 mAh battery HTC U13 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

5.8-inch Super LCD5 Display with QHD+ resolution

with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC

64-bit Octa-Core chipset. The Snapdragon 845

a 12MP primary camera

16MP Front Camera

3200 mAh Li-Ion Non-removable battery Samsung Galaxy Note9 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

a 6-inch Super AMOLED display which features a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,048 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

2.3GHz quad-core M2 Mongoose and 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processors seating on the Exynos 9 Octa 8895 chipset

6GB of RAM

Android oreo operating system

a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter

internal memory of 64GB

up to 2TB using a microSD card

a 3,500mAh li-Po battery Apple iPhone 9 Rumored and Expected Key Specs

5.2-inch 3D OLED Retina display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Android Oreo

a 4GB of RAM

12MP + 12MP primary camera

7MP front camera

a 2,050 mAh Li-ion battery Apple iPhone 9 Plus Rumored and Expected Key Specs

6.5-inches measured diagonally in a body with dimensions of 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

a 3,000mAh capacity