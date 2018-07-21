ENGLISH

Upcoming Smartphones Expected with Gorilla Glass 6

By:

    Corning recently unveiled the Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the latest and greatest piece of technology from Corning that protects the actual technology. According to Corning, the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is 2x stronger than the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    In terms of scratch resistance, the Gorilla Glass 6 is on par with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is scratch resistant up to level 6 on the Moh's scale of hardness.

    Most of the flagship smartphones now come with a gall-metal-glass sandwich design and according to Corning, the Gorilla Glass 6 can withstand up to 15 falls (from a height of 1 meter or less) to protect the smartphone from breaking. Corning also claims that the Gorilla Glass 6 also offers improved wireless charging support.

    Most of the Android smartphone OEMs will come equipped with the Gorilla Glass. Here is the list of smartphones, which are expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

    OnePlus 6T

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch screen which boasts a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and a density of 394 pixels per inch
    • The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • a very powerful 2.8GHz Kryo 385 octa-core processor
    • a chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • 6GB/8GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU
    • 16MP + 20MP primary camera
    • 24Mp Front camera
    • a 3,500 Li-polymer battery

     

    Samsunng Galaxy S10

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.2 inch super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
    • a 6GB RAM and a Mali G-72 MP18 GPU which floats on a 64-bit architecture
    • a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 chipset
    • Apple A11 Processor
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo) or Android P
    • 13MP+13MP Dual Rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

    Apple iPhone X1

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 5.8 inches 1125 x 2436 pixel with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 64GB of Internal Memory
    • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

    LG V40

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • Kryo 385 quad-core processor having 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz clock speed
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
    • 64GB which can be further
    • expanded upto a massive 2TB using a memory card
    • a 16MP+16MP dual primary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

    Sony Xperia XZ3

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
    • Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
    • 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • Dual: 19 MP + 12 MP rear camera
    • 13 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
    • an octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
    • 12MP+12MP dual primary cameras
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Huawei Mate 20

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • quad-core processors as 2.3GHz Cortex A73 and 1.8GHz Cortex A53
    • a 64GB inbuilt storage
    • a 24MP front snapper
    • 12MP front camera
    • a 4GB RAM and a Mali-G72 MP12 chipset
    • a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery

    Nokia 9

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 5.5 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
    • Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
    • microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
    • 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
    • Dual 13 MP Rear Camera
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3250 mAh battery

     

    HTC U13

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Super LCD5 Display with QHD+ resolution
    • with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC
    • 64-bit Octa-Core chipset. The Snapdragon 845
    • a 12MP primary camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 3200 mAh Li-Ion Non-removable battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note9

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • a 6-inch Super AMOLED display which features a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,048 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • 2.3GHz quad-core M2 Mongoose and 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processors seating on the Exynos 9 Octa 8895 chipset
    • 6GB of RAM
    • Android oreo operating system
    • a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter
    • internal memory of 64GB
    • up to 2TB using a microSD card
    • a 3,500mAh li-Po battery

    Apple iPhone 9

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch 3D OLED Retina display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • Android Oreo
    • a 4GB of RAM
    • 12MP + 12MP primary camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • a 2,050 mAh Li-ion battery

    Apple iPhone 9 Plus

    Rumored and Expected Key Specs

    • 6.5-inches measured diagonally in a body with dimensions of 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • a 3,000mAh capacity

     

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
