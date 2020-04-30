Honor Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon In India

The list includes the newly launched Honor 9S, Honor 9C, and the 9A, which were just unveiled in the Russian market. Other smartphones include the Honor P Smart, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30, Honor Play 4T Pro, and the Honor Play 4T.

The Honor handsets are expected to launch in the Indian smartphone market, hopefully, after the lockdown is lifted.

Honor 9S

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch screen with thick bezels, which also houses the 5MP selfie camera. There's a single 8MP shooter at the rear with f/2.0 aperture. The MediaTek MT6762R chipset powers the smartphone under the hood paired with a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can further be expanded up to 512GB.

Honor 9C

The Honor 9C is a dual-SIM smartphone but is based on Android 9. The 6.39-inch device is powered by octa-core Kirin 710A SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB. There's a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera, and an 8MP selfie camera

Honor 9A

Honor 9A runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 6.3-inch powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset. The Honor 9A comes with a single 3GB RAM option paired with 64GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB. There's a13MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary shooter.

Huawei P smart 2020

The Huawei P Smart 2020 will be launched with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD with a U-shaped notch is said to house an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the vertical triple-camera module is expected to pack a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup will be completed by a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

HONOR 30 Pro

The Honor 30 Pro will be using the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chipset. The smartphone will come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The camera on the Honor 30 Pro is said to include a 50MP Sony IMX700 primary shooter. A 32MP selfie camera is also expected.

HONOR 30

Adding to the list is the Honor 30, which is said to launch with the Kirin 985 5G. Just like the Pro version, the Honor 30 will also feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. A 40MP primary camera is expected on the Honor 30, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

HONOR Play 4T Pro

Honor recently announced the Honor Play 4T Pro with Android Q OS, an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, 128GB of storage space, 6GB of RAM, a 4000mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch OLED display. The budget-friendly smartphone is said to have equipped the latest firmware.

HONOR Play 4T

Launched alongside the Honor Play 4T Pro, the Honor Play 4T comes with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD, a Kirin 710 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery among other highlights. The HiSilicon Kirin 710T chipset powers the smartphone and comes with a single 6GB RAM variant paired with 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB.