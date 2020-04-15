Highly-Anticipated Motorola Smartphones Of This Year

Recently, Motorola launched the foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr in India and the same is all set to be out on sale soon. In the meantime, we need to say that there are not the only ones that the company is gearing up to launch.

Motorola is all set to launch a slew of smartphones for its users across the world and here we have listed some of them.

Moto Z5

Moto Z5 is believed too be launched sometime soon and is said to be an upcoming flagship smartphone. It is believed to flaunt a 5,000 mAh battery and other premium aspects on par with other flagship models from rivals.

Moto G9 Play

Moto G9 Play is speculated to be a mid-range smartphone like the other Moto G Play series devices. It is said to flaunt a HD+ display, the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4,100 mAh battery

Moto Z4 Force

Moto Z4 Force is expected to be a rugged and durable smartphone featuring a FHD+ display, a 48MP primary rear camera sensor, one of the most powerful chipsets from Qualcomm and other aspects.

Moto E7

Moto E7 is believed to be the next-generation affordable smartphone from Motorola. Like the other Moto E series smartphones, we can expect this upcoming model to flaunt moderate specifications and carry a reasonably price tag.

Moto Z4 Play

Moto Z4 Play is one of the highly anticipated Motorola smartphones that is likely to feature a FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 600 series processor, a 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear, and the company's proprietary fast-charging support as well.