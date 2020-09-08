Upcoming Rumoured Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Expected This Year Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi is one of the smartphone brands that has been launching many new smartphones from time to time. The company is already rumored to be working on a slew of upcoming smartphones in both the Xiaomi and Redmi lineups. The company is also filing several new patents that might see the light of the world sometime in the future.

Already, we have come across rumors and speculations regarding some upcoming Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9C and a slew of other devices. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones from the company. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Rumoured Key Specs 6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G

Octa-core CPU

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi 9i Rumoured Key Specs 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

13MP Front Camera

5MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Xiaomi Redmi 9C (NFC) Rumoured Key Specs

6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core

64GB Internal Memory

3GB RAM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Rumoured Key Specs

6.57 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G

Octa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4160 mAh, non-removable Battery

Best Mobiles in India