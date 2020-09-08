For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Throwback Photos Of Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Which Are Pure Gold!
- News Trump says it would be ‘insult’ if Kamala Harris is first woman president
- Sports Daley Blind returns to full Ajax training after collapsing during friendly
- Finance Check Procedure To Open An NPS Account Online And Offline
- Education Indian Students Studying In China Cannot Enter For Time Being: China
- Lifestyle Taco Tuesday: 16 Fun Toppings And Recipes To Make Your Tacos Healthy And Tasty!
- Automobiles Tata Motors Launches ‘NEXON EV 3D Commerce’: Detailed Virtual Experience Of The Electric Compact SUV
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In September
Upcoming Rumoured Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Expected This Year
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Xiaomi is one of the smartphone brands that has been launching many new smartphones from time to time. The company is already rumored to be working on a slew of upcoming smartphones in both the Xiaomi and Redmi lineups. The company is also filing several new patents that might see the light of the world sometime in the future.
Already, we have come across rumors and speculations regarding some upcoming Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9C and a slew of other devices. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones from the company.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
- Octa-core CPU
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9i
- 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 13MP Front Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Xiaomi Redmi 9C (NFC)
- 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Octa-core
- 64GB Internal Memory
- 3GB RAM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- 6.57 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4160 mAh, non-removable Battery
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,890
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
14,620
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments