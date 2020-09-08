ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Rumoured Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Expected This Year

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is one of the smartphone brands that has been launching many new smartphones from time to time. The company is already rumored to be working on a slew of upcoming smartphones in both the Xiaomi and Redmi lineups. The company is also filing several new patents that might see the light of the world sometime in the future.

    Upcoming Rumoured Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Expected This Year
     

    Already, we have come across rumors and speculations regarding some upcoming Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9C and a slew of other devices. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones from the company.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, MIUI 12
    • Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
    Xiaomi Redmi 9C (NFC)
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 9C (NFC)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, MIUI 12
    • Octa-core
    • 64GB Internal Memory
    • 3GB RAM
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.57 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, MIUI 11
    • Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4160 mAh, non-removable Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X