ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Rumored Xiaomi Smartphones Expected To Announce

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone brands that launch a plethora of smartphones every year. The company's portfolio includes devices from entry-level pricing to the high-end flagship models. The brand recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India with features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and will launch the Xiaomi Mi 10 in the next few days.

    Upcoming Rumored Xiaomi Smartphones
     

    Xiaomi is also working on several models of smartphones and here are some of the upcoming models that are likely to introduce some industry-first features at various price points. So, here are the rumored smartphones the Xiaomi might announce in 2020.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

    The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G is expected to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording capability.

    Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

    The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is expected to be a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a big battery and will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top. It is expected to be one of the most affordable smartphones based on the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10X
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 10X

    The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be a mid-tier smartphone, which is likely to look similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP/64MP primary sensor along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a macro lens.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to offer a 50x hybrid zoom lens and will come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be based on a mid-range processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X