Upcoming Rumored Xiaomi Smartphones Expected To Announce

Xiaomi is also working on several models of smartphones and here are some of the upcoming models that are likely to introduce some industry-first features at various price points. So, here are the rumored smartphones the Xiaomi might announce in 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G is expected to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording capability.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is expected to be a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a big battery and will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top. It is expected to be one of the most affordable smartphones based on the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi 10X

The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be a mid-tier smartphone, which is likely to look similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP/64MP primary sensor along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a macro lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to offer a 50x hybrid zoom lens and will come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be based on a mid-range processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.