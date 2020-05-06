Just In
- 8 hrs ago PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 With Rs. 50 Lakhs Prize Pool Announced
-
- 8 hrs ago Huawei Brings FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation
- 9 hrs ago Huawei Y8s Budget Smartphone With Dual Selfie Cameras Goes Official
- 9 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge From Kirana And Medical Stores
Don't Miss
- Movies Karan Johar Announces He Is Ready For Second Stint At Acting; Farah Khan Pokes Fun At Him
- Lifestyle International No Diet Day 2020: What Are Eating Disorders?
- News PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of COVID-19 tomorrow
- Sports India suffers two defeats on second day of Online Nations Cup Chess
- Automobiles Tata Nexon AMT BS6 Mileage Figures Revealed: Here Is A Comparison To Its Segment Rivals In India
- Finance GlaxoSmithKline To Sell 5.69% Stake In Hindustan Unilever
- Travel Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In May
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Upcoming Rumored Xiaomi Smartphones Expected To Announce
Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone brands that launch a plethora of smartphones every year. The company's portfolio includes devices from entry-level pricing to the high-end flagship models. The brand recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India with features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and will launch the Xiaomi Mi 10 in the next few days.
Xiaomi is also working on several models of smartphones and here are some of the upcoming models that are likely to introduce some industry-first features at various price points. So, here are the rumored smartphones the Xiaomi might announce in 2020.
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G
The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G is expected to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording capability.
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is expected to be a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a big battery and will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top. It is expected to be one of the most affordable smartphones based on the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Xiaomi Redmi 10X
The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be a mid-tier smartphone, which is likely to look similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP/64MP primary sensor along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a macro lens.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to offer a 50x hybrid zoom lens and will come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be based on a mid-range processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011