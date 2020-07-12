Upcoming Samsung Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch

Take the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. These are some of the flagship devices that are highly anticipated for a while now. The devices are expected to pack 5G support. The device is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

There is also the Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range smartphone expected to launch pretty soon. There have been a few leaks about this device and is expected to pack a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. The Galaxy M51 is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon chipset rather than the in-house Exynos processors.

Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is another smartphone expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy A01 is part of the Galaxy A series and is expected to be a budget smartphone with a couple of premium features. The South Korean company is also launching the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at the event.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is another highly-anticipated smartphone launching at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With 5G support and a faster processor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is expected to provide a smoother experience. The flip phone is expected to be a bit more pricy as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.9 inches Display

Android 10, One UI 2.1

256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset

a 4000mAh capacity Li-ion cell Battery

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Rumored Key Specs

5.14 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android 10 (Go edition)

Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53

8GB Internal Memory

1GB RAM

8MP Main Camera

5MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Rumored Key Specs

5.14 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android 10 (Go edition)

Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53

8MP Main Camera

5MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Rumored Key Specs