Upcoming Samsung Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch
Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event 2020, scheduled for August 5. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event is going to be a virtual one. Samsung is expected to unveil a couple of its flagship devices like the Galaxy Note 20 series and more. Some of these have been in the rumor mill for a while now.
Take the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. These are some of the flagship devices that are highly anticipated for a while now. The devices are expected to pack 5G support. The device is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate with the Snapdragon 865 processor.
There is also the Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range smartphone expected to launch pretty soon. There have been a few leaks about this device and is expected to pack a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. The Galaxy M51 is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon chipset rather than the in-house Exynos processors.
Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is another smartphone expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy A01 is part of the Galaxy A series and is expected to be a budget smartphone with a couple of premium features. The South Korean company is also launching the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at the event.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is another highly-anticipated smartphone launching at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With 5G support and a faster processor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is expected to provide a smoother experience. The flip phone is expected to be a bit more pricy as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Display
- Android 10, One UI 2.1
- 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset
- a 4000mAh capacity Li-ion cell Battery
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.14 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10 (Go edition)
- Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
- 8GB Internal Memory
- 1GB RAM
- 8MP Main Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.14 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10 (Go edition)
- Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
- 8MP Main Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, One UI 2
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
