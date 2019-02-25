Upcoming Samsung smartphones coming soon to India Features oi-Harish Kumar

It is officially confirmed at the ongoing MWC event that users can get to see some of the best newly designed Samsung devices. These upcoming smartphones will hit Indian sub-continent in no time. Until then, you can collect all the valuable information in the form of their features from our much-awaited list mentioned below.

These handsets come with some coolest feature sets. The Galaxy S10 will be the first to adopt Samsung's Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple-camera. In the list, you will find the most innovative Galaxy Fold device which can be used in mobile mode. Also, it can be used in a fold-out tablet mode.

This unique 2-in-1 aspect makes this handset really amazing. The Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A30 are meant to be a new generation of Galaxy A series of phones. Both phones have Infinity-U displays, which is Samsung's term for the waterdrop notch.

The Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor (an optical one, presumably), while the Galaxy A30 has a rear fingerprint sensor. There are a couple more handsets whose features you can explore in the list below. Plus, all these devices come upgraded with 5G connectivity option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ specifications Key Specs

S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

S10+ - 4,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

10MP cover camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,380mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz) Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging