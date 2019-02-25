TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Upcoming Samsung smartphones coming soon to India
It is officially confirmed at the ongoing MWC event that users can get to see some of the best newly designed Samsung devices. These upcoming smartphones will hit Indian sub-continent in no time. Until then, you can collect all the valuable information in the form of their features from our much-awaited list mentioned below.
These handsets come with some coolest feature sets. The Galaxy S10 will be the first to adopt Samsung's Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple-camera. In the list, you will find the most innovative Galaxy Fold device which can be used in mobile mode. Also, it can be used in a fold-out tablet mode.
This unique 2-in-1 aspect makes this handset really amazing. The Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A30 are meant to be a new generation of Galaxy A series of phones. Both phones have Infinity-U displays, which is Samsung's term for the waterdrop notch.
The Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor (an optical one, presumably), while the Galaxy A30 has a rear fingerprint sensor. There are a couple more handsets whose features you can explore in the list below. Plus, all these devices come upgraded with 5G connectivity option.
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ specifications
Key Specs
- S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare
- S10+ - 4,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,380mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz) Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging