Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch In India
Samsung is known for its budget lineup of smartphones, that offers the latest features with modern design at an affordable price tag. As of now, the company has two budget lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy M series.
In the Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones, the brand introduces some of the hardware specifications and features, whereas the Galaxy M series is an ultra-budget lineup, which offers good value for money. Here are some of the upcoming entry-level and mid-tier Samsung smartphones in the Indian market.
Samsung Galaxy A31
The Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost around Rs. 20,000 and is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier octa-core processor with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a dual SIM card slot that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.
Samsung Galaxy A11
The Samsung Galaxy A11 will be an ultra-budget smartphone, priced around Rs. 10,000. It is likely to offer a 720p display, powered by an entry-level Exynos chipset with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The Galaxy A11 is likely to offer a 4,000 mAh battery with a two-day battery backup.
Samsung Galaxy A41
The Samsung Galaxy A41 is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 and the device will feature upper mid-range hardware, including an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, probably with an Infinity-O notch. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm/Exynos processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
