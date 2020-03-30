Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch In India

In the Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones, the brand introduces some of the hardware specifications and features, whereas the Galaxy M series is an ultra-budget lineup, which offers good value for money. Here are some of the upcoming entry-level and mid-tier Samsung smartphones in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost around Rs. 20,000 and is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier octa-core processor with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a dual SIM card slot that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The Samsung Galaxy A11 will be an ultra-budget smartphone, priced around Rs. 10,000. It is likely to offer a 720p display, powered by an entry-level Exynos chipset with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The Galaxy A11 is likely to offer a 4,000 mAh battery with a two-day battery backup.

Samsung Galaxy A41

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 and the device will feature upper mid-range hardware, including an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, probably with an Infinity-O notch. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm/Exynos processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.