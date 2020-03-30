ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch In India

    By
    |

    Samsung is known for its budget lineup of smartphones, that offers the latest features with modern design at an affordable price tag. As of now, the company has two budget lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy M series.

    Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch In India
     

    In the Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones, the brand introduces some of the hardware specifications and features, whereas the Galaxy M series is an ultra-budget lineup, which offers good value for money. Here are some of the upcoming entry-level and mid-tier Samsung smartphones in the Indian market.

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost around Rs. 20,000 and is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier octa-core processor with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a dual SIM card slot that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    Samsung Galaxy A11

    Samsung Galaxy A11

    The Samsung Galaxy A11 will be an ultra-budget smartphone, priced around Rs. 10,000. It is likely to offer a 720p display, powered by an entry-level Exynos chipset with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The Galaxy A11 is likely to offer a 4,000 mAh battery with a two-day battery backup.

    Samsung Galaxy A41
     

    Samsung Galaxy A41

    The Samsung Galaxy A41 is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 and the device will feature upper mid-range hardware, including an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, probably with an Infinity-O notch. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm/Exynos processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X