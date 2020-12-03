Just In
Upcoming Smartphones Expected In December 2020: Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Lenovo And More
We are nearing the end of this year and almost all the smartphone brands are done with their major launches for the year. Now, it is known that many smartphone manufacturers are focusing on the next-generation models that will see the light of the day in early 2021.
However, the already announced smartphones in the global market are awaiting their launch in India. Also, there are a slew of devices that are rumored to be launched first in India such as the Nokia 5.4.
Having said that, here we have compiled a list of smartphones that could be launched in India this month. Check out the list to know the upcoming smartphones such as Nokia 5.4, Nokia 7.3, Samsung Galaxy M02, Oppo Reno5, Vivo X60 and more.
Moto G9 Plus(India)
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ MaxVision LCD with HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
Nokia 7.3
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch FHD+ HDR PureDisplay
- Android 10, Android One
- Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
- a 48MP rear camera
- a 24MP front camera
- a 4,000mAh battery
Nokia 5.4
- 6.4 inches Screen
- Android v10 (Q)
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung M02
- a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
- an Octa-core Cortex A53 processor
- 13MP Primary Shooter and a 2MP
- 8MP selfie camera
- a 3500mAh non-replaceable Li-ion type battery
OPPO Reno5
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43 inches AMOLED Display
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Battery
Lenovo Lemon K12
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.8-inch display with support for HD+ resolution at 720x1640 pixels
- octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor
- 4GB RAM
- expand it up to 256GB
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
Huawei Nova8
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.53-inch OLED display, having a screen resolution
- powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G chipset
- a 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4000mAh Li-Polymer type cell battery
Honor V40
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Android 10.0 Magic UI 3 With HMS (no Google Play services)
- Octa-core
- 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 66W SuperCharge wired fast-charging and 40W wireless charging support
Vivo X60
- a 6.53 inches IPS LCD display
- a 48 MP +2 MP + 2 MP
- 6 GB RAM
- Android 10 - Use interface Funtouch 10.5
- a 4500 mAh battery
Samsung A52
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung A72
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM
- a 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP Rear Camera
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset
- 4,500mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi 11
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Screen
- octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 6/8GB of RAM
- 108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Of Front Camera
- 4750 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Screen
- a 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP Rear Camera
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G
- 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Of Front Camera
- Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable Battery
Redmi 9 Power
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.53 inches Screen
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662
- 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Battery
