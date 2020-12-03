Upcoming Smartphones Expected In December 2020: Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Lenovo And More

However, the already announced smartphones in the global market are awaiting their launch in India. Also, there are a slew of devices that are rumored to be launched first in India such as the Nokia 5.4.

Having said that, here we have compiled a list of smartphones that could be launched in India this month. Check out the list to know the upcoming smartphones such as Nokia 5.4, Nokia 7.3, Samsung Galaxy M02, Oppo Reno5, Vivo X60 and more.

Moto G9 Plus(India)

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ MaxVision LCD with HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP with f/2.0 aperture

Side-Mounted Fingerprint sensor

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

Nokia 7.3

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.5-inch FHD+ HDR PureDisplay

Android 10, Android One

Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)

a 48MP rear camera

a 24MP front camera

a 4,000mAh battery

Nokia 5.4

Rumoured Key Specs



6.4 inches Screen

Android v10 (Q)

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

8 MP Primary Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Samsung M02

Rumoured Key Specs



a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display

an Octa-core Cortex A53 processor

13MP Primary Shooter and a 2MP

8MP selfie camera

a 3500mAh non-replaceable Li-ion type battery

OPPO Reno5

Rumoured Key Specs

6.43 inches AMOLED Display

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Battery

Lenovo Lemon K12

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.8-inch display with support for HD+ resolution at 720x1640 pixels

octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor

4GB RAM

expand it up to 256GB

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Huawei Nova8

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.53-inch OLED display, having a screen resolution

powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G chipset

a 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

4000mAh Li-Polymer type cell battery

Honor V40

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Android 10.0 Magic UI 3 With HMS (no Google Play services)

Octa-core

8GB RAM

64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

66W SuperCharge wired fast-charging and 40W wireless charging support

Vivo X60

Rumoured Key Specs



a 6.53 inches IPS LCD display

a 48 MP +2 MP + 2 MP

6 GB RAM

Android 10 - Use interface Funtouch 10.5

a 4500 mAh battery

Samsung A52

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

32 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Samsung A72

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display

6GB RAM

a 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP Rear Camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset

4,500mAh Li-ion battery

Xiaomi Mi 11

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67 inches Screen

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

6/8GB of RAM

108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Of Front Camera

4750 mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67 inches Screen

a 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP Rear Camera

Android 10, MIUI 12

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G

108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Of Front Camera

Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable Battery

Redmi 9 Power

Rumoured Key Specs