Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2021
Features
Harish Kumar
Harish Kumar
|
If you are planning on buying a new smartphone, then wait for a few more days, as there will be some interesting smartphones getting launched this month. From the affordable JioPhone Next to the iPhone 13 to the Google Pixel 6, plenty of smartphones are getting launched in the next few weeks.
Here are the most expected smartphones from brands like Google, Apple, Jio, Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, and Realme that are getting launched in the month of September 2021.
Redmi 10 Prime Expected To Launch On September 3rd
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches IPS LCD
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor
- 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery
JIO PHONE NEXT Expected To Launch On September 10th
Rumoured Key Specs
- 5.5 inches LCD display
- Decent cameras on both sides
- Quad-core 1.4GHz processor
- 2GB RAM
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected To Launch On 8th September
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 8GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset
- non-removable 4500mAh Li-ion battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro Expected To Launch On September 13th
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.71 inches Screen
- Android 12 OS
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Google Pixel 6
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.4 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 12
- Octa-core COU
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Storage
- 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Battery
Vivo X70 Expected To Launch On September 9th
Vivo X70
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5-inch display
- octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
- 50- MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera
