Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2021

If you are planning on buying a new smartphone, then wait for a few more days, as there will be some interesting smartphones getting launched this month. From the affordable JioPhone Next to the iPhone 13 to the Google Pixel 6, plenty of smartphones are getting launched in the next few weeks.

Here are the most expected smartphones from brands like Google, Apple, Jio, Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, and Realme that are getting launched in the month of September 2021. Redmi 10 Prime Expected To Launch On September 3rd Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 inches IPS LCD

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor

5000mAh Li-Polymer battery JIO PHONE NEXT Expected To Launch On September 10th Rumoured Key Specs 5.5 inches LCD display

Decent cameras on both sides

Quad-core 1.4GHz processor

2GB RAM

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected To Launch On 8th September Rumoured Key Specs 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

8GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

non-removable 4500mAh Li-ion battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Expected To Launch On September 13th Rumoured Key Specs 6.71 inches Screen

Android 12 OS

Octa-core CPU

128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery Google Pixel 6 Rumoured Key Specs 6.4 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 12

Octa-core COU

128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Storage

50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Battery Vivo X70 Expected To Launch On September 9th Vivo X70

Rumoured Key Specs 6.5-inch display

octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

50- MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera

