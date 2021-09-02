ENGLISH

    Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2021

    By
    |

    If you are planning on buying a new smartphone, then wait for a few more days, as there will be some interesting smartphones getting launched this month. From the affordable JioPhone Next to the iPhone 13 to the Google Pixel 6, plenty of smartphones are getting launched in the next few weeks.

     

    Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2021

    Here are the most expected smartphones from brands like Google, Apple, Jio, Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, and Realme that are getting launched in the month of September 2021.

    Redmi 10 Prime Expected To Launch On September 3rd

    Redmi 10 Prime Expected To Launch On September 3rd

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches IPS LCD
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • Octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor
    • 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery
    JIO PHONE NEXT Expected To Launch On September 10th
     

    JIO PHONE NEXT Expected To Launch On September 10th

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 5.5 inches LCD display
    • Decent cameras on both sides
    • Quad-core 1.4GHz processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 3000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected To Launch On 8th September

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected To Launch On 8th September

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 8GB RAM
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset
    • non-removable 4500mAh Li-ion battery
    Google Pixel 6 Pro Expected To Launch On September 13th

    Google Pixel 6 Pro Expected To Launch On September 13th

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.71 inches Screen
    • Android 12 OS
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 12 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Google Pixel 6

    Google Pixel 6

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches AMOLED Screen
    • Android 12
    • Octa-core COU
    • 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Storage
    • 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 12 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Battery
    Vivo X70 Expected To Launch On September 9th

    Vivo X70 Expected To Launch On September 9th

    Vivo X70
    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch display
    • octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
    • 50- MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera

     


    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    X