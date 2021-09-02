Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale September 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

The Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is offering a huge discount on the Poco M3, which can now be bought starting from Rs. 10,499. The slightly older Poco M2 series like the Poco M2 Reloaded and the Poco M2 Pro also has a discount on Flipkart. For instance, the Poco M2 Reloaded can be bought with a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 9,999.

Additionally, the Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is extending its discount offer on the Poco C3 Arctic Blue variant with 3GB RAM. This phone has received a 25 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 7,499 against the original price of Rs. 9,999. Plus, the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro are also available at a discount.

The Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 on Poco phones is offering a 20 percent discount on the Poco X3 Pro, bringing down the price to Rs. 18,999. The Poco X3 base model with 8GB RAM has also got a discount, cutting down costs for buyers. If you're a Poco fan looking for a new phone, the Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is the best place to shop.

POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)

POCO M3 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 : MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (17% off)

POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.