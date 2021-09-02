Just In
- 4 min ago Vodafone-Idea Might Lose 50 To 70 Million Users In 12 Months: Here's Why
- 27 min ago Vivo X70 Pro Gets TENAA Nod Ahead Of Launch; Camera Flagship Worth Waiting?
- 43 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch To Clash With Google Pixel 6; October Launch Likely
- 45 min ago Snapdragon Sound Now Supports Bluetooth Lossless Audio Technology
Don't Miss
- Finance Jio Launches 4 New Disney + Hotstar Plans: Check Details & Benefits Here
- Movies Sidharth Shukla Demise: Here Are The Late Actor's Best Moments From Bigg Boss 13
- Education Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 Released, Explore Top 10 Universities
- Travel Places To Visit In Assam In September
- News C.1.2: Mumbai makes RT-PCR test mandatory for international flyers
- Sports Pair of World Championship bouts headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
- Automobiles Kinetic Engineering Ltd Celebrates 50 Years: The Brand That Gave Us The Legendary Kinetic Luna
- Lifestyle 11 Best And Healthy Drinks For Pregnant Women Besides Herbal Teas
Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale September 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
Poco entered the market as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. However, a few years ago, Poco split up from Xiaomi to emerge as an independent brand. Poco phones offer premium features at an affordable cost. This has been a major driving factor behind the company's massive success in markets like India. Moreover, Poco has a huge fan following in India for its next-gen phones like the Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco X3, and more.
Now, Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is offering a massive discount offer on Poco smartphones. Here's everything you need to know about the discount offer on Poco phones at the Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021.
The Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is offering a huge discount on the Poco M3, which can now be bought starting from Rs. 10,499. The slightly older Poco M2 series like the Poco M2 Reloaded and the Poco M2 Pro also has a discount on Flipkart. For instance, the Poco M2 Reloaded can be bought with a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 9,999.
Additionally, the Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is extending its discount offer on the Poco C3 Arctic Blue variant with 3GB RAM. This phone has received a 25 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 7,499 against the original price of Rs. 9,999. Plus, the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro are also available at a discount.
The Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 on Poco phones is offering a 20 percent discount on the Poco X3 Pro, bringing down the price to Rs. 18,999. The Poco X3 base model with 8GB RAM has also got a discount, cutting down costs for buyers. If you're a Poco fan looking for a new phone, the Flipkart Carnival Sale September 2021 is the best place to shop.
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)
POCO M3 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 : MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (17% off)
POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630