    Smartphones That Received Price Hike In India: Poco M3 Pro, Micromax In 2B, Realme 8 5G, Realme C21, And More

    By
    |

    Smartphone demand in the country has continued to rise in the market. The smartphone industry caters to all budget needs, right from affordable phones to high-end, premium devices. However, OEMs have begun to spike the price of phones. We have listed smartphones that got a price hike in India, including top phones from Micromax, Poco, Redmi, Realme, and more.

     

    The List Of Smartphones With A Price Hike In India includes the Micromax In 2B, which got a price hike of Rs. 500. Also, the Poco M3 Pro has received a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and then we price is Rs. 10,499. This extends to all variants of the Poco M3Pro.

    Smartphones That Received Price Hike In India

    Joining the list is the Redmi Note 10 phone, which has got a maximum price hike of Rs. 1,500. This means, the Redmi Note 10 will now cost Rs. 13,499 for the base model. The List Of Smartphones With A Price Hike In India further extends to several Realme phones.

    For instance, the newly launched Realme 8 has received a price hike of up to Rs. 1,500. The base model of this phone is Rs. 15,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Realme C21 now starts from Rs. 8,999.

    Additionally, the List Of Smartphones With A Price Hike In India extends to the Realme C25s and the Realme C11. The Realme C25s has got a price hike of up to Rs. 1,500. Similarly, the Realme C11 starts from Rs. 7,299. The completes the list of Smartphones With A Price Hike In India.

    Micromax In 2B Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500
     

    Micromax In 2B Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500

    Micromax In 2B 4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 7,999 and now it is available at Rs. 8,499

    Poco M3 Pro Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,000

    Poco M3 Pro Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,000

    Poco M3 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 9,999 and now it is available at Rs. Rs. 10,499.

    Poco M3 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,000

    Poco M3 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,000

    Poco M3 4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 10,999 and now it is available at Rs. 11,499.

    Poco M3 6GB RAM/128GB Internal Storage variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 11,999 and now it is available at Rs. 12,999.

    Realme C21 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C21 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C21 3GB RAM/32GB RAM smartphone was priced at Rs. 8,499 and now it is available at Rs. 8,99.

    Realme C21 4GB RAM/64GB RAM smartphone was priced at Rs. 9,499 and now it is available at Rs. 9,999.

     

    Realme 8 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme 8 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme 8 4GB RAM/64GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 14,499 and now it is available at Rs. 15,999.

    Realme 8 6GB RAM/128GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 15,499 and now it is available at Rs. 16,999.

    Realme 8 8GB RAM/128GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 16,499 and now it is available at Rs. 17,999.

    Realme C11 (2021) Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C11 (2021) Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C11 (2021) 2GB RAM/32GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 6,999 and now it is available at Rs. 7,299.

    Realme C11 (2021) 4GB RAM/64GB RAMvariant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 8,499 and now it is available at Rs. 8,799.

     

    Realme C25s Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C25s Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Realme C25s 4GB RAM/64GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 10,499 and now it is available at Rs. 10,999.

    Realme C25s 4GB RAM/128GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 11,499 and now it is available at Rs. 11,999.

    Redmi Note 10 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Redmi Note 10 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,500

    Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM/64GB RAM variant smartphone which was launched at Rs. 11,999 and now it is available at Rs. 13,499.

    Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM/64GB RAM variant which was launched at Rs. 13,999 and now it is available at Rs. 15,499.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
