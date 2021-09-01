Best Smartphones Launched In August 2021: Galaxy Z FOLD 3, Z FLIP 3, Realme 8s, Motorola Edge 20, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The month of August 2021 has been a busy one, as we saw the unveiling of some of the flagship models including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Besides, Motorola also unveiled the Edge 20 smartphone after months of speculations. These smartphone makers were joined by other brands including Nokia, Realme, Tecno, Infinix, Redmi and Xiaomi among others. Some of these smartphones such as the Samsung foldable devices were even released in the global markets in addition to being announced.

Having said that, if you are looking forward to know the list of newly launched smartphones in August 2021, then here we have listed these devices. You can take a look at the launches made this month to know further details. Check out this list before the iPhone 13 lineup goes official in September. Vivo Y21 Price: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C21Y Price: Rs. 8,999

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo Y33s Price: Rs. 17,790

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1 TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.1

50MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price: Rs. 20,999

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Moto Edge 20 Fusion Price: Rs. 21,499

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 3 Price: Rs. 1,49,900

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display,

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 3 Price: Rs. 84,999

6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G

Water resistant (IPX8)

3,300 mAh (Typical) Battery Vivo Y53S Price: Rs. 19,490

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.1

64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Smart 5A Price: Rs. 6,499

6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 2 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Realme GT Master Edition Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Edge (2021) Price: Rs. 57,999

6.8-inch (2460 ×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11, ThinkShield for mobile

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Motorola Edge 20 Price: Rs. 29,999

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh battery Realme GT 5G Price: Rs. 37,999

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A03s Price: Rs. 11,499

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Nokia C20 Plus Price: Rs. 8,999

6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,950 mAh battery

