Best Smartphones Launched In August 2021: Galaxy Z FOLD 3, Z FLIP 3, Realme 8s, Motorola Edge 20, And More
The month of August 2021 has been a busy one, as we saw the unveiling of some of the flagship models including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Besides, Motorola also unveiled the Edge 20 smartphone after months of speculations. These smartphone makers were joined by other brands including Nokia, Realme, Tecno, Infinix, Redmi and Xiaomi among others. Some of these smartphones such as the Samsung foldable devices were even released in the global markets in addition to being announced.
Having said that, if you are looking forward to know the list of newly launched smartphones in August 2021, then here we have listed these devices. You can take a look at the launches made this month to know further details. Check out this list before the iPhone 13 lineup goes official in September.
Vivo Y21
Price: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C21Y
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 13MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y33s
Price: Rs. 17,790
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1 TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.1
- 50MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Moto Edge 20 Fusion
Price: Rs. 21,499
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 3
Price: Rs. 1,49,900
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display,
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 3
Price: Rs. 84,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G
- Water resistant (IPX8)
- 3,300 mAh (Typical) Battery
Vivo Y53S
Price: Rs. 19,490
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.1
- 64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Smart 5A
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pova 2
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Realme GT Master Edition
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Edge (2021)
Price: Rs. 57,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 ×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11, ThinkShield for mobile
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
Realme GT 5G
Price: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Nokia C20 Plus
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,950 mAh battery
