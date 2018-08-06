Paytm Mall offers up to 15% cashback on Honor smartphones

Honor is a leading smartphone manufacturing company under the Huawei group, that has constantly been a subject of glorification with the type of devices they are coming with. It is totally incredible to see that Honor phones feature the best camera in each category, giving a close edge to other smartphones. That's why users are in great adoration with these phones.

Having greatly inspired by the praiseworthy comments from the users, our manufacturers are also coming with a good number of hi-tech devices, pertaining to the formation of a class called- "Premium Phones".

These are the top feature packed handsets, which have everything to give a user a nail-biting experience. However, some users still feel deprived of such out of the class experience. They quite often feel shunned and low about not able to buy such intelligent devices due to a higher value of money.

These concerning issues have greatly moved some E-commerce sites, motivating them to come up with great offers. The one which analyzed more closely is the "Paytm Mall", that has something unique to offer.

Under the scheme of this site, users will get up to 15% Cash Back Offer on Honor smartphones. This bid comes as a great opportunity for those, who are unable to look for expensive products. So, here is a list of Honor devices that we have mentioned to make you feel affectionate.

13% off on Honor 9i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 10% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 14% off on Honor 7X 64GB Black Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Honor 8 Lite 64GB Black Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 50% off on Honor 8 32GB Sapphire Blue Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 17% off on Honor 7C Buy This offer on PayTM

Key specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery