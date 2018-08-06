Paytm Mall offers up to 15% cashback on Honor smartphones

Related Articles
Honor is a leading smartphone manufacturing company under the Huawei group, that has constantly been a subject of glorification with the type of devices they are coming with. It is totally incredible to see that Honor phones feature the best camera in each category, giving a close edge to other smartphones. That's why users are in great adoration with these phones.
Having greatly inspired by the praiseworthy comments from the users, our manufacturers are also coming with a good number of hi-tech devices, pertaining to the formation of a class called- "Premium Phones".
These are the top feature packed handsets, which have everything to give a user a nail-biting experience. However, some users still feel deprived of such out of the class experience. They quite often feel shunned and low about not able to buy such intelligent devices due to a higher value of money.
These concerning issues have greatly moved some E-commerce sites, motivating them to come up with great offers. The one which analyzed more closely is the "Paytm Mall", that has something unique to offer.
Under the scheme of this site, users will get up to 15% Cash Back Offer on Honor smartphones. This bid comes as a great opportunity for those, who are unable to look for expensive products. So, here is a list of Honor devices that we have mentioned to make you feel affectionate.
13% off on Honor 9i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
10% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
14% off on Honor 7X 64GB Black
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Honor 8 Lite 64GB Black
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
50% off on Honor 8 32GB Sapphire Blue
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
17% off on Honor 7C
Buy This offer on PayTM
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery