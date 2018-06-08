Up to 40% off on power banks from Xiaomi, Lenovo, Intex, Syska and more

We all would agree to the fact that smartphones have become a basic necessity which one needs today. The small pocket sized device helps a user to stay connected with outside world and their loved and dear ones.

However one common issue that every user have to experience is the battery of their device running out. Smartphones have indeed made the human life more simpler however the devices needs to be charged timely so that the users can make the most of it.

However, to make it simple for the users the market offers powerbanks. Powerbanks are small portable charging device that carries enough juice to power up a smartphone. There are a number of options available in the market from different companies.

In this article we will be discussing about the various powerbanks that are available in the market and also help you decide which one should you go for.

25% off on Mi 10000 mAh Power Bank (PLM09ZM, 2i) (Black, Lithium Polymer) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 240 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium Polymer Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adapter

Charging Cable Included 60% off on Lenovo 10400 mAh Power Bank (PA) (Black, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 240 g | Capacity: 10400 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adapter

Charging Cable Included 52% off on Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank (P-1122, NA) (White, Blue, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 300 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adapter

Charging Cable Included 50% off on Philips 11000 mAh Power Bank (DLP6006B) (Black, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 0.323 mg | Capacity: 11000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adapter

Charging Cable Included 5% off on Kodak 10000 mAh Power Bank (PB P03-K) (Black, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adadpter, USB

Charging Cable Included 50% off on Syska 10000 mAh Power Bank (Power Boost 100) (Pink, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 285 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: USB Connector

Charging Cable Included 25% off on Intex 10000 mAh Power Bank (IT -PB 10K, IT -PB 10K) (Ivory, Lithium-ion) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 275 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: AC Adaptor

Charging Cable Included 66% off on Scronium 30000 mAh Power Bank Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 430 g | Capacity: 30000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: 5V

Charging Cable Included 31% off on Zebronics 10000 mAh Power Bank Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 281 mg | Capacity: 10000 mAh

Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: USB

Charging Cable Included 23% off on Sony 20000 Power Bank (V-20, CP-V20) (Black, Lithium Polymer) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Weighs 457 g | Capacity: 20000

Lithium Polymer Battery | Micro Connector

Power Source: USB

Charging Cable Included