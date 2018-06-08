ENGLISH

Up to 40% off on power banks from Xiaomi, Lenovo, Intex, Syska and more

    We all would agree to the fact that smartphones have become a basic necessity which one needs today. The small pocket sized device helps a user to stay connected with outside world and their loved and dear ones.

    However one common issue that every user have to experience is the battery of their device running out. Smartphones have indeed made the human life more simpler however the devices needs to be charged timely so that the users can make the most of it.

    However, to make it simple for the users the market offers powerbanks. Powerbanks are small portable charging device that carries enough juice to power up a smartphone. There are a number of options available in the market from different companies.

    In this article we will be discussing about the various powerbanks that are available in the market and also help you decide which one should you go for.

    25% off on Mi 10000 mAh Power Bank (PLM09ZM, 2i) (Black, Lithium Polymer)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 240 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium Polymer Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Charging Cable Included

    60% off on Lenovo 10400 mAh Power Bank (PA) (Black, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 240 g | Capacity: 10400 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Charging Cable Included

    52% off on Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank (P-1122, NA) (White, Blue, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 300 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Charging Cable Included

    50% off on Philips 11000 mAh Power Bank (DLP6006B) (Black, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 0.323 mg | Capacity: 11000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Charging Cable Included

    5% off on Kodak 10000 mAh Power Bank (PB P03-K) (Black, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adadpter, USB
    • Charging Cable Included

    50% off on Syska 10000 mAh Power Bank (Power Boost 100) (Pink, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 285 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: USB Connector
    • Charging Cable Included

    25% off on Intex 10000 mAh Power Bank (IT -PB 10K, IT -PB 10K) (Ivory, Lithium-ion)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 275 g | Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: AC Adaptor
    • Charging Cable Included

    66% off on Scronium 30000 mAh Power Bank

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 430 g | Capacity: 30000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: 5V
    • Charging Cable Included

    31% off on Zebronics 10000 mAh Power Bank

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 281 mg | Capacity: 10000 mAh
    • Lithium-ion Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: USB
    • Charging Cable Included

    23% off on Sony 20000 Power Bank (V-20, CP-V20) (Black, Lithium Polymer)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Weighs 457 g | Capacity: 20000
    • Lithium Polymer Battery | Micro Connector
    • Power Source: USB
    • Charging Cable Included

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
