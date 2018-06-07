Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000

Smartphones are one of the most personal accessories a person carries along. This also means keeping the device safe from losing your personal data is equally important.

To prevent theft of personal data, OEMs have started using the Face Unlock feature besides the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The feature alows you to unclock the device just by glaring at your smartphone's screen.

While Apple uses the same authentication technique for its iPhone X, Android phone manufacturers do not use the expensive 3D sensing tech as the iPhone X. Earlier the feature was only found on flagship smartphones, but now it has slowly started making its way to the lower-end phones ass well.

We have listed out smartphones that have the Face Unlock feature and cost below Rs 10,000.

Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) LG Q6 Best Price of LG Q6

Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Tambo TA 3 Best Price of Tambo TA 3

Key Specs

4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio TN display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MPrear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Realme 1 Best Price of Realme 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery iVoomi i2 Best Price of iVoomi i2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4000mAh battery Lava Z91 Best Price of Lava Z91

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Star OS 4.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery