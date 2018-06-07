Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000

Related Articles
Smartphones are one of the most personal accessories a person carries along. This also means keeping the device safe from losing your personal data is equally important.
To prevent theft of personal data, OEMs have started using the Face Unlock feature besides the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The feature alows you to unclock the device just by glaring at your smartphone's screen.
While Apple uses the same authentication technique for its iPhone X, Android phone manufacturers do not use the expensive 3D sensing tech as the iPhone X. Earlier the feature was only found on flagship smartphones, but now it has slowly started making its way to the lower-end phones ass well.
We have listed out smartphones that have the Face Unlock feature and cost below Rs 10,000.
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
LG Q6
Best Price of LG Q6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Tambo TA 3
Best Price of Tambo TA 3
Key Specs
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio TN display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MPrear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Realme 1
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
iVoomi i2
Best Price of iVoomi i2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4000mAh battery
Lava Z91
Best Price of Lava Z91
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Star OS 4.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery