Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

Android Oreo was announced last year at the Google I/O. It brought many new features including picture-in-picture mode, autofill, notification dots, improved battery life, files app, a new settings menu, improved performance and more.

As of February this year, it was expected that this iteration of the OS will run on 0.8% devices. The Android 8.1 Oreo, the next iterative version with a slew of improvements was expected to run on 0.3 percent devices.

Also, many companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Honor, HMD Global, etc. have started rolling out the Oreo update to their devices. Some companies have also launched their budget smartphones with Oreo out of the box.

Having said about the Oreo adoption and new features that it will bring, we have come up with a slew of smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 running Android Oreo. Take a look at this list from below.

Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3V Best Price of Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo Y83 Best Price of Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery RealMe 1 Best Price of RealMe 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) iVooMi i2 Best Price of iVooMi i2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 1 Best Price of Nokia 1

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery