Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

Android Oreo was announced last year at the Google I/O. It brought many new features including picture-in-picture mode, autofill, notification dots, improved battery life, files app, a new settings menu, improved performance and more.
As of February this year, it was expected that this iteration of the OS will run on 0.8% devices. The Android 8.1 Oreo, the next iterative version with a slew of improvements was expected to run on 0.3 percent devices.
Also, many companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Honor, HMD Global, etc. have started rolling out the Oreo update to their devices. Some companies have also launched their budget smartphones with Oreo out of the box.
Having said about the Oreo adoption and new features that it will bring, we have come up with a slew of smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 running Android Oreo. Take a look at this list from below.
Motorola Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3V
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y83
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
RealMe 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
iVooMi i2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery