ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

By:

Related Articles

    Android Oreo was announced last year at the Google I/O. It brought many new features including picture-in-picture mode, autofill, notification dots, improved battery life, files app, a new settings menu, improved performance and more.

    Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

    SEE ALSO: Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    As of February this year, it was expected that this iteration of the OS will run on 0.8% devices. The Android 8.1 Oreo, the next iterative version with a slew of improvements was expected to run on 0.3 percent devices.

    SEE ALSO: Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    Also, many companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Honor, HMD Global, etc. have started rolling out the Oreo update to their devices. Some companies have also launched their budget smartphones with Oreo out of the box.

    Having said about the Oreo adoption and new features that it will bring, we have come up with a slew of smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 running Android Oreo. Take a look at this list from below.

    SEE ALSO: List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Best Price of Moto G6 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Alcatel 3V

    Best Price of Alcatel 3V
    Key Specs

    • 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    RealMe 1

    Best Price of RealMe 1
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3410mAh battery

    Vivo Y71

    Best Price of Vivo Y71
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Infinix Hot S3

    Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    iVooMi i2

    Best Price of iVooMi i2
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 1

    Best Price of Nokia 1
    Key Specs

    • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
    • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 2 MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2150mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue