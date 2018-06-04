ENGLISH

Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    Smartphone manufacturers have are poised at bringing high end features to their mid range devices. Now, we have a lot of products under Rs 18,000 that offer many premium features. Gone are the days when premium features were only found flagships.

    Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    SEE ALSO: Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    Slowly the OEMs are making cheap phones that have top-end configuration. Not to mention, the budget smartphones have also seen geart advancements in the recent times.

    SEE ALSO: List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more

    The budget phones also have good design and impressive features. Here in our list we have boiled down a number of smartphones that you can buy.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Best Price of Galaxy J7 Duo
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    RealMe 1 128GB

    Best Price of RealMe 1 128GB
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 3410mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Vivo Y71

    Best Price of Vivo Y71
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 7C

    Best Price of Honor 7C
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 7a

    Best Price of Honor 7a
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Oppo A83

    Best Price of Oppo A83
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

    Infinix Hot S3

    Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 4000mAh battery

    Alcatel 3V

    Best Price of Alcatel 3V
    Key Specs

    • 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera (Interpolated to 5MP)
    • 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
