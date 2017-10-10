Use this Spy App efficiently on Android

As the days pass by, the environment changes and the crime levels are rising, where your children could be victims of crime. In this case, you can track your child or whomsoever with the apps available online.

Have you given them a company phone? In that case, having a cell tracker track down their location, where and when they have been to a place and more details. With the various app on Android, you can keep track of what your spouse, teen, partner or even employee is up and it also allows you to stealthily check on a person’s activity without their knowledge.

Today, in this article, we have jotted down the steps on how to use the Spy app without getting caught.

Today, we are going to talk about an app -- SMS Tracker. You can install this app when you buy them a new phone without them knowing about spying. You can easily install this app on Android device through Play Store.

Features:

Tracks all of the following:

Text Messages (SMS)

Picture Messages (MMS), including videos

Phone Call Logs

Location History (GPS tracking)

Browser History on Android 5.x and older

Step 1: Before installing the app, make sure you turned on the Unknown Sources from permission option

Step 2: Now install the app.

Step 3: Once done, register your account on the app by providing your name, nickname, email ID, and password.

Step 4: Once you did with it you will get the Device ID.



Step 5: Now sign into https://smstrackerweb.com/login.php and activate your account using your username and password.



Step 6: After logging in, go to the SMS Log tab, where you will find information including Time/Date, From, To, and the message.

