Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 That You Can Buy As Valentines Day Gifts

As we have added a list of some best cheaper phones priced under Rs. 7,000, things will become in your favor greatly. The devices on the list have all the essential features that will make you immediately go after the purchasing.

These phones pack massively built battery ideal for the price values, well-optimized chipsets, dual rear cameras, 4G port, and more.

The offers on these phones are another tempting aspect. Due to Valentine's, Flipkart and Amazon are proving bigger sales schemes. And these schemes constitute the enlisted phones as well. So users will find more new offers on these phones.

Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Nokia 4.2

MRP: Rs. 6,718

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery

Realme 3i

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Tecno Spark Go Plus

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs



6.52 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Helio A22 (MT6761) Processor

Finger Print Sensor

4000 mAh Li-ion Battery

Nokia 2.2

MRP: Rs. 5459

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Lenovo A6 Note

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

6.088 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP Rear camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek P22 Octa Core Processor

4000 mAh Battery

Lava Z71

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 610

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs