Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 That You Can Buy As Valentines Day Gifts
Budget phones always hold the attention of a particular section of users. As users want to save more money for other activities during this Valentine's, they are adamant about spending a lesser amount of money on phones. But to pick the best budget phones ultimately becomes a challenging task that could create hindrance on their way.
As we have added a list of some best cheaper phones priced under Rs. 7,000, things will become in your favor greatly. The devices on the list have all the essential features that will make you immediately go after the purchasing.
These phones pack massively built battery ideal for the price values, well-optimized chipsets, dual rear cameras, 4G port, and more.
The offers on these phones are another tempting aspect. Due to Valentine's, Flipkart and Amazon are proving bigger sales schemes. And these schemes constitute the enlisted phones as well. So users will find more new offers on these phones.
Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Nokia 4.2
MRP: Rs. 6,718
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Realme 3i
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Tecno Spark Go Plus
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Helio A22 (MT6761) Processor
- Finger Print Sensor
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
Nokia 2.2
MRP: Rs. 5459
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo A6 Note
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.088 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek P22 Octa Core Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Lava Z71
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 610
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB RO
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor
- 4010 mAh Battery
