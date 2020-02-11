Gift Your Loved One Any Of These Premium Red Color Smartphones This Valentines Day

While a couple of devices is painted red, others can be seen in Aura Red colors. The Aura Red strikingly adds glamor to the phones, making them look highly-attractive.

These high-end devices are equipped with the world's best photography features which will help you capture your amazing moments the way you want. And, then you can customize the snapped images and videos as per your needs, before sharing on social media apps.

These phones are also built with great compactness. And, while capturing images, if at all these phones fall down, they will not get prone to damages. Other than that, there are more unique features that will keep you hooked towards the likeness for these handsets.

Redmi K20 Pro Red

MRP: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

OnePlus 7 (Red)

MRP: Rs. 32,440

Key Specs



6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging

Galaxy Note 10 Aura Red

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Ultra Wide sensor

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Aura Red

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - (Product) RED

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle camera + 12MP secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) (Product) RED

MRP: Rs. 44,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - Rose Gold

MRP: Rs. 27,690

Key Specs