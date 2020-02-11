Just In
Gift Your Loved One Any Of These Premium Red Color Smartphones This Valentines Day
Valentines' day is getting highly painted with colors of romance. The effect of the occasion can be seen quite a few days before, across the Indian streets. As the festival of love symbolizes red-colored roses, we want to add more colors to your lives by bringing a list of a few premium devices which are coated in red. All these phones are placed below, and out of these, you can favorably pick a device to gift either your girlfriend or boyfriend.
While a couple of devices is painted red, others can be seen in Aura Red colors. The Aura Red strikingly adds glamor to the phones, making them look highly-attractive.
These high-end devices are equipped with the world's best photography features which will help you capture your amazing moments the way you want. And, then you can customize the snapped images and videos as per your needs, before sharing on social media apps.
These phones are also built with great compactness. And, while capturing images, if at all these phones fall down, they will not get prone to damages. Other than that, there are more unique features that will keep you hooked towards the likeness for these handsets.
Redmi K20 Pro Red
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 7 (Red)
MRP: Rs. 32,440
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging
Galaxy Note 10 Aura Red
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Ultra Wide sensor
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Aura Red
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - (Product) RED
MRP: Rs. 62,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle camera + 12MP secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR (64GB) (Product) RED
MRP: Rs. 44,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - Rose Gold
MRP: Rs. 27,690
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
