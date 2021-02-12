Just In
Xiaomi Valentines Day Sale 2021: Offers On Mi Smartphones, Smart Bands, TVs Laptops, And More
Xiaomi has come up with a brand new sale called the Xiaomi Valentines Day Sale, where, the company is offering discounts on Mi branded smartphones, smart bands, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more.
Most of the newly launched products from Xiaomi are currently on sale. You can now get the Mi Watch Revolve for a discounted price of Rs. 7,999. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is now 37 percent cheaper.
The Redmi 9 Power has also received a price discount, and is now available for Rs. 11,999, while the Redmi Note 9 now costs Rs. 12,999. Here are all the blockbuster deals from Xiaomi during the Xiaomi Valentines Day Sale starting today.
Mi Watch Revolve (Discount Price: Rs. 7,999, MRP: Rs. 15,999)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
- Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery
37% Off On Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams
- 5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours
Mi TV 4X (Discount Price: Rs. 33,999, MRP: Rs. 34,999)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, HDR 10
- Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 10W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
33% OFF Off On Mi Wifi Smart Speaker (With Google Assistant)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, supports A2DP, Works with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 or above
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz
- Dual mics with far field voice wake up support
- 2.5″ full frequency 12W speaker with 63.5mm sound driver,
- 10531 sound hole around the speaker, Matte-stone black finish with 0.7mm metal mesh casing
- Touch control for play/pause, music controls on the top
- Option to switch off mic when needs
- Texas Instruments' TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor
- Ring strip on the top with music lighting effect
- Dimensions: 131x104x151mm; Weight: 853g
20% OFF Off On Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature, up to 900 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app
- Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.
- Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi via Mi Home App
- The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light
- The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation
- Over 11 years or 25,000 hours of long life span
Redmi 9 Power (Discount Price: Rs. 11,999, MRP: Rs. 15,999)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 9 (Discount Price: Rs. 12,999, Rs. 16,499)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
18% OFF Off On Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones Gold
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- BreaktheWire : Up to 20 hours battery life | Super powerful Bass | 40mm dynamic driver | Pressure less ear muffs | Bluetooth 5.0 | Voice control
- Battery backup : 20 hours and charging time : 2 hours. Standby Time : 200 hrs. Range 10 m
- Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10 m coverage
- Items included in the package - Headphones, User Manual, Charging cable, Aux cable
Mi Notebook 14(IC) (Discount Price: Rs. 43,999, MRP: Rs. 51,999)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) (Comet Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics
- 8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD
- Windows 10 Home Edition, 1-month free trial of office 365
- Built-in HD webcam
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB-C for data and charging
- 46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life, 65W adapter offers fast charging
Mi Smart Band 5 (Discount Price: Rs. 2,499, MRP: Rs. 2,999)
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
- 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life
33% OFF On Redmi Smart Band
Buy This Offer On store.mi.com
Key Specs
- 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 13g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- 130mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage
