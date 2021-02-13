Just In

Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
Valentine's Day is here and if you're still looking for something for your loved one, we have some great ideas. For one, you can get your loved one a smartphone. Worry not about the cost as there are plenty of budget-friendly options. We've listed out smartphones under Rs. 7,000, making it the best Valentine's Day gift.
There are several brands offering smartphones under Rs. 7K. One can check out Xiaomi devices from Redmi and Mi brands. For instance, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and the Redmi 8A are good choices for many. The Nokia C3 2020 is another option to check out.
Additionally, devices from Gionee are easily available under Rs. 7,000, making it a great Valentine's Day gift. One can check out the Gionee F11 and the Gionee Max smartphones. Also, the Itel Vision 1 Pro is another ideal choice for a budget smartphone.
Other brands like Samsung also offer smartphones under Rs. 7K. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core are other great choices. Plus, the Infinix Smart 4 and the Infinix Smart HD 2021 are also available for this budget.
If you're looking for Made In India devices, brands like Lava and Micromax offer some of the best Valentine's Day gifting options. One can check out the Lava Z2 and the Lava BeU devices for your loved one. Or the Micromax In 1B is another device for this budget, making it a great choice for this special day.
Xiaomi Redmi 9A (Available At Rs. 6,799)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Available At Rs. 6,799)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Lava Z2 (Available At Rs. 6,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-Inch IPS Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP +2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Military Grade Durability
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000mAh Battery
Lava BeU (Available At Rs. 6,888)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560x720pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4060mAh battery
Itel Vision 1 Pro (Available At Rs. 6,499)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch Big Screen
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 32GB internal storage
- Standard cameras
- Android v10 (Q)
- 32GB internal storage
- 4000mAh battery capacity
Gionee F11 (Available At Rs. 6,790)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (Available At Rs. 4,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Smart 4 (Available At Rs. 6,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.82 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
- 13MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
- 6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Available At Rs. 6,199)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A (Available At Rs. 6,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Gionee Max (Available At Rs. 5,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Micromax IN 1B (Available At Rs. 6,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia C3 2020 (Available at Rs. 6,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3040mAh (typical) battery
