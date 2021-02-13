Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000

Additionally, devices from Gionee are easily available under Rs. 7,000, making it a great Valentine's Day gift. One can check out the Gionee F11 and the Gionee Max smartphones. Also, the Itel Vision 1 Pro is another ideal choice for a budget smartphone.

Other brands like Samsung also offer smartphones under Rs. 7K. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core are other great choices. Plus, the Infinix Smart 4 and the Infinix Smart HD 2021 are also available for this budget.

If you're looking for Made In India devices, brands like Lava and Micromax offer some of the best Valentine's Day gifting options. One can check out the Lava Z2 and the Lava BeU devices for your loved one. Or the Micromax In 1B is another device for this budget, making it a great choice for this special day.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A (Available At Rs. 6,799)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Available At Rs. 6,799)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP macro camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Lava Z2 (Available At Rs. 6,999)

Key Specs

6.51-Inch IPS Display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP +2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Military Grade Durability

4G VoLTE

WiFi

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5

5000mAh Battery

Lava BeU (Available At Rs. 6,888)

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560x720pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4060mAh battery

Itel Vision 1 Pro (Available At Rs. 6,499)

Key Specs

6.52 inch Big Screen

Fingerprint Sensor

32GB internal storage

Standard cameras

Android v10 (Q)

4000mAh battery capacity

Gionee F11 (Available At Rs. 6,790)

Key Specs

6.1 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (Available At Rs. 4,999)

Key Specs

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB RAM

16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Smart 4 (Available At Rs. 6,999)

Key Specs

6.82 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM

13MP + Depth Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Available At Rs. 6,199)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A (Available At Rs. 6,999)

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Gionee Max (Available At Rs. 5,999)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Micromax IN 1B (Available At Rs. 6,999)

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Nokia C3 2020 (Available at Rs. 6,999)

Key Specs