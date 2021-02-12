Just In
Amazon Sale Valentine's Day Gift: Discount Offers On Smart Watches And Smart Bands
If you're looking for a gift this Valentine's Day, head over to Amazon India and get some brilliant discounts and price cuts. The popular e-commerce site is offering a massive discount on smartwatches and smart bands. Several brands like Redmi, Noise, Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others are available on Amazon at a discount.
The Amazon sale for Valentine's Day gift brings in discount offers on smartwatches and smart bands from Honor. Buyers get a 41 percent discount on the Honor watch ES and 30 percent off on the Honor Band 5. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which gets a 26 percent discount on Amazon.
Amazon's sale for Valentine's Day also extends to other brands like Xiaomi and Redmi. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and the Mi Smart Band 5 get a 50 percent and 17 percent discount, respectively. This is indeed a massive price cut for the Xiaomi Mi fitness trackers. Also, the Redmi Smart Band and the Mi Smart Band 4 get a 33 percent and 8 percent price cut, respectively.
Some of the other smartwatches on discount include the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which is now available with a 30 percent discount. The Noise Colorfit Pro 2 and the Oppo Watch also get a 40 percent and 20 percent discount at the Amazon sale for Valentine's Day. Also, the OnePlus Band gets an 11 percent price cut, making it an attractive deal!
33% Off On Redmi Smart Band
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 13g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- 130mAh battery
41% Off On Honor Watch ES
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.64-inch (456×280 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 326
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 95 workout modes
- Up to 10 days of battery life
30% Off On HONOR Band 5
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 100mAh battery
40% Off On Noise Colorfit Pro 2
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.
- For product related queries please reach out to us at 8882132132 or drop an email at PRODUCTFEEDBACK@NEXXBASE.COM
- The brilliant 1.3" colour display is now full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate.
- The strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist and is available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps.
- 24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built in optical HR monitor that measures your heart rate every five minutes.
- 9 sports modes to cover all your activities, whether you walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga.
26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
- Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
- 1.5GB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
- Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM (Samsung/Non-Samsung), and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above. Also, for this eSIM version, pairing the watch with your phone for the first time and activation requires a Samsung phone
- Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 10.9 mm; Weight: 30g (Aluminum) / 42g (Stainless Steel 44mm)
- e-SIM, 4G LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B20, and B66
- LTE function is compatibility only for Samsung smartphones
- Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
- 340mAh battery
20% Off On OPPO Watch
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) (41mm) AMOLED screen / 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more
- ColorOS Watch, compatible with Android 6.0 and above
- Water resistant (5ATM 46mm / 3ATM 41mm)
- 4G via eSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, built-in GPS, NFC for payments
- 300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (minimum) for 41mm with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode
- 430mAh (typical) / 416mAh (minimum) for 46mm with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode
50% Off On Mi Watch Revolve
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
- Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery
17% Off On Mi Smart Band 5
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
- 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 125mAh battery
30% Off On Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Super-Light Smart Watch
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
- GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Music control, camera control
- 220mAh battery
11% Off On OnePlus Band
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness
- Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
- rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
- Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
- Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
- Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
- Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
- 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
- IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
- 110mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life
8% Off On Mi Smart Band 4
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery
40% Off On Fastrack reflex 2.0 Watches
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
