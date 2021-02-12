ENGLISH

    Amazon Sale Valentine's Day Gift: Discount Offers On Smart Watches And Smart Bands

    If you're looking for a gift this Valentine's Day, head over to Amazon India and get some brilliant discounts and price cuts. The popular e-commerce site is offering a massive discount on smartwatches and smart bands. Several brands like Redmi, Noise, Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others are available on Amazon at a discount.

    The Amazon sale for Valentine's Day gift brings in discount offers on smartwatches and smart bands from Honor. Buyers get a 41 percent discount on the Honor watch ES and 30 percent off on the Honor Band 5. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which gets a 26 percent discount on Amazon.

    Amazon's sale for Valentine's Day 2021
     

    Amazon's sale for Valentine's Day also extends to other brands like Xiaomi and Redmi. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and the Mi Smart Band 5 get a 50 percent and 17 percent discount, respectively. This is indeed a massive price cut for the Xiaomi Mi fitness trackers. Also, the Redmi Smart Band and the Mi Smart Band 4 get a 33 percent and 8 percent price cut, respectively.

    Some of the other smartwatches on discount include the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which is now available with a 30 percent discount. The Noise Colorfit Pro 2 and the Oppo Watch also get a 40 percent and 20 percent discount at the Amazon sale for Valentine's Day. Also, the OnePlus Band gets an 11 percent price cut, making it an attractive deal!

    33% Off On Redmi Smart Band

    33% Off On Redmi Smart Band

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more
    • 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • 5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer
    • 13g ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • 130mAh battery
    41% Off On Honor Watch ES
     

    41% Off On Honor Watch ES

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.64-inch (456×280 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 326
    • PPI
    • Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
    • 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
    • 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor
    • HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 95 workout modes
    • Up to 10 days of battery life
    30% Off On HONOR Band 5

    30% Off On HONOR Band 5

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
    • PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
    • SpO2 sensor
    • Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 100mAh battery
    40% Off On Noise Colorfit Pro 2

    40% Off On Noise Colorfit Pro 2

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.
    • For product related queries please reach out to us at 8882132132 or drop an email at PRODUCTFEEDBACK@NEXXBASE.COM
    • The brilliant 1.3" colour display is now full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate.
    • The strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist and is available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps.
    • 24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built in optical HR monitor that measures your heart rate every five minutes.
    • 9 sports modes to cover all your activities, whether you walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga.
    26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

    26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
    • Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
    • 1.5GB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
    • Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM (Samsung/Non-Samsung), and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above. Also, for this eSIM version, pairing the watch with your phone for the first time and activation requires a Samsung phone
    • Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light
    • 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
    • Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 10.9 mm; Weight: 30g (Aluminum) / 42g (Stainless Steel 44mm)
    • e-SIM, 4G LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B20, and B66
    • LTE function is compatibility only for Samsung smartphones
    • Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
    • 340mAh battery
    20% Off On OPPO Watch

    20% Off On OPPO Watch

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) (41mm) AMOLED screen / 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
    • 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor
    • Tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more
    • ColorOS Watch, compatible with Android 6.0 and above
    • Water resistant (5ATM 46mm / 3ATM 41mm)
    • 4G via eSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, built-in GPS, NFC for payments
    • 300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (minimum) for 41mm with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode
    • 430mAh (typical) / 416mAh (minimum) for 46mm with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode
    50% Off On Mi Watch Revolve

    50% Off On Mi Watch Revolve

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
    • Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
    • Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
    • Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
    • Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking
    • Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
    • 420mAh battery
    17% Off On Mi Smart Band 5

    17% Off On Mi Smart Band 5

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
    • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • 24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
    • 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
    • PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
    • Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
    • 125mAh battery
    30% Off On Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Super-Light Smart Watch

    30% Off On Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Super-Light Smart Watch

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
    • GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
    • Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
    • Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Music control, camera control
    • 220mAh battery
    11% Off On OnePlus Band

    11% Off On OnePlus Band

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness
    • Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
    • rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
    • Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
    • Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
    • Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
    • Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
    • 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
    • 110mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life
    8% Off On Mi Smart Band 4

    8% Off On Mi Smart Band 4

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
    • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
    • 22.1g ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE
    • 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery
    40% Off On Fastrack reflex 2.0 Watches

    40% Off On Fastrack reflex 2.0 Watches

    This Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
    • Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
    • Sedentary Reminder
    • Sleep Monitoring
    • Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
    • Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
    • 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
    • Compatible with iOS & Android
    • Vibration Alarm
    • Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
    • Rechargeable Battery - 10 days

