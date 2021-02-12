Amazon Sale Valentine's Day Gift: Discount Offers On Smart Watches And Smart Bands

Amazon's sale for Valentine's Day also extends to other brands like Xiaomi and Redmi. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and the Mi Smart Band 5 get a 50 percent and 17 percent discount, respectively. This is indeed a massive price cut for the Xiaomi Mi fitness trackers. Also, the Redmi Smart Band and the Mi Smart Band 4 get a 33 percent and 8 percent price cut, respectively.

Some of the other smartwatches on discount include the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which is now available with a 30 percent discount. The Noise Colorfit Pro 2 and the Oppo Watch also get a 40 percent and 20 percent discount at the Amazon sale for Valentine's Day. Also, the OnePlus Band gets an 11 percent price cut, making it an attractive deal!

33% Off On Redmi Smart Band

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more

24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking

Tri-axis Accelerometer

13g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

130mAh battery

41% Off On Honor Watch ES

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.64-inch (456×280 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 326

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 95 workout modes

Up to 10 days of battery life

30% Off On HONOR Band 5

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery

40% Off On Noise Colorfit Pro 2

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.

For product related queries please reach out to us at 8882132132 or drop an email at PRODUCTFEEDBACK@NEXXBASE.COM

The brilliant 1.3" colour display is now full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate.

The strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist and is available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps.

24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built in optical HR monitor that measures your heart rate every five minutes.

9 sports modes to cover all your activities, whether you walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga.

26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

1.5GB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM (Samsung/Non-Samsung), and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above. Also, for this eSIM version, pairing the watch with your phone for the first time and activation requires a Samsung phone

Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 10.9 mm; Weight: 30g (Aluminum) / 42g (Stainless Steel 44mm)

e-SIM, 4G LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B20, and B66

LTE function is compatibility only for Samsung smartphones

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

340mAh battery

20% Off On OPPO Watch

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) (41mm) AMOLED screen / 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor

Tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more

ColorOS Watch, compatible with Android 6.0 and above

Water resistant (5ATM 46mm / 3ATM 41mm)

4G via eSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, built-in GPS, NFC for payments

300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (minimum) for 41mm with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode

430mAh (typical) / 416mAh (minimum) for 46mm with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode

50% Off On Mi Watch Revolve

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes

Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

420mAh battery

17% Off On Mi Smart Band 5

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)

PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control

Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125mAh battery

30% Off On Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Super-Light Smart Watch

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS

GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Music control, camera control

220mAh battery

11% Off On OnePlus Band

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness

Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call

rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen

Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast

Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.

Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Activity tracking and Sleep tracking

13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training

3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope

IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app

110mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life

8% Off On Mi Smart Band 4

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

135mAh Li Ion polymer battery

40% Off On Fastrack reflex 2.0 Watches

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs