ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: Headphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale is now live. During the sale, buyers can get up to 80% discount on a slew of products including electronics including digital cameras, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, laptops, monitors, projectors, gaming headsets, computer peripherals, headphones, speakers, and storage devices.

     

    Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale

    During the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale, you can get various bank offers, cashback, and also avail options like no-cost EMIs. Check out the following discounts and offers you can get during the sale.

    Headphones Start From Rs. 399

    Headphones Start From Rs. 399

    If you are looking for headphones, then you can buy this starting from Rs. 399. Take a look at available models at discount.

    Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129
     

    Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129

    Mobile covers are useful accessories to keep your phone safe from scratches and damage. Get these mobile covers starting from Rs. 129 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale.

    Up To 30% Off On Thin And Lightweight Laptops

    Up To 30% Off On Thin And Lightweight Laptops

    Are you looking forward to buying laptops, especially lightweight models? You can get your hands on thin laptops at up to 30% off.

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops

    If gaming laptops are what you want to buy, then you can get your hands on one with a discount of up to 40%.

    Best Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 1,799

    Best Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 1,799

    Smartwatches are available starting from Rs. 1,799 via the online retailer Flipkart during this sale. Check out the details from here.

    Up To 40% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Up To 40% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Looking forward to purchasing a new Bluetooth speaker? Well, you can take a look at the Bluetooth speakers available at a discount of up to 40% during the sale on Flipkart.

    Up To 40% Off On Tv Streaming Devices

    Up To 40% Off On Tv Streaming Devices

    Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale, then you can purchase this starting at a discount of up to 40%.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X