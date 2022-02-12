Just In
- 8 hrs ago Intel Announces Blockchain Accelerator Chip: World's First Custom Chip For Crypto Mining?
- 12 hrs ago Micromax In 2 In Works; Expected Specifications And Price Tipped
- 12 hrs ago Binatone 4G Mifi Hotspot Device Review: Portable Wi-Fi Solution Done Right
- 13 hrs ago YouTube To Add New Way To Monetize Shorts; BrandConnect To Help With Brand Content
Don't Miss
- Finance 4 New Age Digital Tech Stocks That Have Plunged To Near 52-Week Lows
- Sports Gujarat Titans Team 2022 Players List: Full List of GT Players With Price in IPL 2022
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song Video Leaked Online
- News Hijab not essential in Islam: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
- Automobiles Former Chairman Of Bajaj Auto Rahul Bajaj Passes Away: Irreplaceable Loss To The Country
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Lakshadweep
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Look Cool And Sassy At Gehraiyaan Promotions
- Education CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022: Check Chhattisgarh Board Exam Datesheet Here
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: Headphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale is now live. During the sale, buyers can get up to 80% discount on a slew of products including electronics including digital cameras, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, laptops, monitors, projectors, gaming headsets, computer peripherals, headphones, speakers, and storage devices.
During the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale, you can get various bank offers, cashback, and also avail options like no-cost EMIs. Check out the following discounts and offers you can get during the sale.
Headphones Start From Rs. 399
If you are looking for headphones, then you can buy this starting from Rs. 399. Take a look at available models at discount.
Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129
Mobile covers are useful accessories to keep your phone safe from scratches and damage. Get these mobile covers starting from Rs. 129 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale.
Up To 30% Off On Thin And Lightweight Laptops
Are you looking forward to buying laptops, especially lightweight models? You can get your hands on thin laptops at up to 30% off.
Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops
If gaming laptops are what you want to buy, then you can get your hands on one with a discount of up to 40%.
Best Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 1,799
Smartwatches are available starting from Rs. 1,799 via the online retailer Flipkart during this sale. Check out the details from here.
Up To 40% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
Looking forward to purchasing a new Bluetooth speaker? Well, you can take a look at the Bluetooth speakers available at a discount of up to 40% during the sale on Flipkart.
Up To 40% Off On Tv Streaming Devices
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale, then you can purchase this starting at a discount of up to 40%.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
18,682
-
6,499
-
6,690