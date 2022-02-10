ENGLISH

    Vijay Sales Valentines Day Offers: Special Deal On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Apple is one of the most popular brands when it comes to premium flagships. When you buy an iPhone, you have access to a powerful processor, advanced cameras, and much more. If you're looking for a new iPhone, Vijay Sales is offering special deals on them.

     

    Here's everything you need to know about the discount deals at Vijay Sales. Going into the details, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 72,263.

    Vijay Sales Valentine's Day Offers: Special Deal On Apple iPhones

    If you're looking for an advanced flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro can be bought at a 4 percent discount at Vijaya Sales, costing just Rs. 1,14,852. That's not all. Vijay Sales is also offering a huge discount on slightly older models like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11. Particularly, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61,287. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 48,152.

    Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB Storage, Starlight)

    Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB Storage, Starlight)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 72,263 ; MRP : Rs. 79,900 (10% off )

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,263 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB Storage, Graphite)
     

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB Storage, Graphite)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,14,852 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (4% off) (You Save Rs. 5,048)

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available at 4% discount during Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,14,852 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, Green)

    Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, Green)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 48,152 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (4% off) (You Save Rs. 1,748)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 4% discount during Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,152 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 61,287 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (7% off ) (You Save Rs. 4,613)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 4% discount during Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,152 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
