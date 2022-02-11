ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Valentine's Day Special Offers On Best Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Flipkart has a surprise gift for users who wants to buy a Poco smartphone. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is now offering massive discounts on the entire range of Poco smartphones, which makes them even more enticing.

     
    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Valentines Day Offers On Poco Mobiles

    While budget smartphones like the Poco C3 and the Poco M2 Pro are now available with up to a 16 percent discount, flagship models like the Poco F3 GT have also received a price cut, which is now available for just Rs. 26,999. Checkout all the top deals available on Flipkart on Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.

    POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; M.R.P: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

    Poco C3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Pro (Out of the Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Pro (Out of the Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; M.R.P: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

    Poco M2 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; M.R.P: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)

    Poco C31 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; M.R.P: Rs. 15,999 (15% off)

    Poco M3 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; M.R.P: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

    Poco F3 GT is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 (Brick Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 (Brick Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; M.R.P: Rs. 14,999 (23% off)

    Poco M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; M.R.P: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

    Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
