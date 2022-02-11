Just In
Mi Valentines Day Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
As it is raining discounts everywhere on account of Valentine's Day, the Chinese player Xiaomi is also hosting its new sale for this season. Well, the Mi Valentine's Day sale is now live and you can get attractive offers on a slew of products from the brand including smartphones, accessories and smart home products.
If you want to purchase a new smartphone and you are looking forward for the offers from Xiaomi, then you can get these at a discount. Take a look at the Mi Valentine's Day sale offers from here.
Redmi 9i Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,619 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,619 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,569 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499
Redmi 9A Sport is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,569 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S (6GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Redmi Note 10S is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,499 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,499 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.
