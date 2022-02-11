Mi Valentines Day Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

Redmi 9i Sport

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,619 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,619 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9A Sport

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,569 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499

Redmi 9A Sport is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,569 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S (6GB+128GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Redmi Note 10S is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,499 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,499 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Mi Valentines Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.