Just In
- 4 min ago Realme X Series Discontinued! Will Be Replaced By GT Phones
- 1 hr ago Moto Razr Gets Android 11 Update With Latest Security Patch
- 1 hr ago FairPhone 4 5G, Next-Gen Sustainable Smartphone Likely On Cards
- 2 hrs ago Oppo A16s Launched With Triple Cameras, Helio G35 Chip; Will It Come To India?
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Independence Day 2021: 26 Indian Freedom Fighters Names List With Photo
- News Independence Day 2021: How, when and where to watch PM Narendra Modi's I-Day speech
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Plans To Celebrate Hubby Saif Ali Khan's 51st Birthday In This Special Way!
- Finance SBI Makes These Two Big Announcements On The Occasion of 75th Independence Day: Details Inside
- Sports Austrian GP: Zarco comes out swinging in Spielberg
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line India Unveil On August 24: Expected To Be Available In Three Trims
- Education Madras University Result 2021 Declared For UG, PG And Professional Degree Examination At unom.ac.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit in Jammu & Kashmir
Vijay Sales Independence Sale: Exciting Offers On Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini And More
If you are planning to buy an iPhone then the Vijay Sales e-commerce site has something which you shouldn't miss. The e-commerce site has announced Apple Days Independence Sale where you can grab your favorite iPhone at an attractive price tag.
One can get the iPhone 11 starting at Rs. 52,172, while the iPhone 12 is selling at Rs. 73,400. Alongside, there is also up to Rs. 7,000 cashback offer with HDFC bank cards. It is important to note that the offer will only be valid until August 15. Now, we are listing all the Apple devices which can be purchased at discount price tags.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; MRP : Rs.1,19,900 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 9,910)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB Storage, Gold)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,999 ; MRP : Rs.1,29,900 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 9,901)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB Storage, (Product) Red)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 63,499 ; MRP : Rs.69,900 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 6,401)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 63,499 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 52,172 ; MRP : Rs.54,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 2,728)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,172 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751