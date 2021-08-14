ENGLISH

    Vijay Sales Independence Sale: Exciting Offers On Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini And More

    By
    |

    If you are planning to buy an iPhone then the Vijay Sales e-commerce site has something which you shouldn't miss. The e-commerce site has announced Apple Days Independence Sale where you can grab your favorite iPhone at an attractive price tag.

     

    Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale

    One can get the iPhone 11 starting at Rs. 52,172, while the iPhone 12 is selling at Rs. 73,400. Alongside, there is also up to Rs. 7,000 cashback offer with HDFC bank cards. It is important to note that the offer will only be valid until August 15. Now, we are listing all the Apple devices which can be purchased at discount price tags.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; MRP : Rs.1,19,900 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 9,910)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,990 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB Storage, Gold)
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB Storage, Gold)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,999 ; MRP : Rs.1,29,900 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 9,901)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB Storage, (Product) Red)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB Storage, (Product) Red)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 63,499 ; MRP : Rs.69,900 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 6,401)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 63,499 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 52,172 ; MRP : Rs.54,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 2,728)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days Independence Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,172 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 14, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
