Vivo Smartphones Available On Discount On Amazon Right Now
While Flipkart's Realme Days go live today, Amazon too has rolled up its sleeves for the Vivo Carnival sales. The sales from Amazon is scheduled to run from February 10th until February 13th, 2020. The carnival sales bring savings up to Rs. 13,800 on some Vivo smartphones.
Offers include bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.
vivo S1
The smartphone is available from Rs. 15,990 with 20% off, on Amazon. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and 4500mAh lithium battery with 18W fast charging technology.
vivo U20
Get the device from Rs. 10,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and avail extra Rs. 1,000 off as Amazon coupon. The highlights of the phone are 64MP AI quad rear cameras, built-in Alexa, and 5,000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging technology.
vivo 10
The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. You can get an extra up to Rs. 1,500 off as Amazon coupon. It is powered by the Snapdragon SD665 AIE SoC and comes with 5,000mAh battery.
vivo V17
The handset's key feature is the use of a AI quad rear camera setup. It is priced at Rs. 22,990, offering up to Rs. 10,550 off on exchange offer. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,082 per month.
5% Off On vivo S1 Pro
It sports 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP AI quad rear camera and 32MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.
vivo V15 Pro
The smartphone is priced from Rs. 19,990 with 33% off. It comes with an FHD+ Ultra Fullview Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675AIE, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
vivo Y91
Buy the handset at Rs. 8,490 for its base variant. You can purchase the phone with a no-cost EMI starting up to 6 months. It packs an AI dual rear camera setup and an HD+ halo fullview display.
vivo Y91i
The smartphone is available from Rs. 6,990 with 30% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and 4030mAH lithium-ion battery.
vivo Y11
Get the device from Rs. 8,999, and avail EMI on the phone for up to 3 months. The highlights of the phone are 13MP + 12MP dual rear cameras and 5000mAh battery capacity.
vivo Y12
The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 9,990. You can get a 5% instant discount with an HSBC cashback card. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and 5000mAH lithium-ion battery.
vivo V15
The handset's key features include triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery backup. It is priced at Rs. 11,990, with 25% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 564 per month.
vivo Y19
It comes with 5000mAh battery backup with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology. It sports an AI triple rear cameras. Lastly, the handset is available at Rs. 13,990.
vivo Y90
The smartphone is priced from Rs. 6,490 with no-cost EMI option up to 6 months. It is equipped with a 4030mAh lithium-ion battery and MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.
vivo Y17
The handset's key features include triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery backup. It is priced at Rs. 13,990, with greater off. You will get an extra Rs. 1,500 off on exchange offer.
