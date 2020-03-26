Best Vivo Smartphones With Pop-Up Camera To Buy In India

vivo Popup Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

But, the alignment of cameras in a smartphone also plays a major role in defining its look. If you remember, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has been known to experiment with the design. It was the first brand in the market to introduce the concept of pop-up or the motorized selfie camera module.

One of the major advantages of the pop-up selfie camera setup is that it allows for a FullView display design with narrow bezels on all corners; leaving maximum area for media consumption.

The company introduced this design with the Vivo Nex and hasn't stopped since then. Adding on to the list of pop-up selfie camera smartphones Vivo had launched the Vivo V15 Pro, V17 Pro, and the Vivo V15. This article is the complete list of Vivo smartphones that offer a pop-up selfie camera and can be purchased in India.

Vivo V17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 27,990

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs



6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

3700 MAh Battery

Vivo V15

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo NEX

MRP: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

