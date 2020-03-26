Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Review: 108MP Samples, 100x Zoom, 8K video, And More
-
- 26 min ago Cybersecurity Experts Come To Rescue As Coronavirus-Related Hacking Amplifies
- 45 min ago Royale FlexPai 2 Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Live
- 51 min ago Samsung Galaxy M01 With Android 10 Spotted At Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Website
Don't Miss
- Movies Fox Star India Backs Out Of Takht, Karan Johar's Film Will Not Be Shelved?
- Automobiles Kia Motors To Manufacture Face Masks At Chinese Factory In Order To Fight Covid-19
- News Explained: Shops open, but police thrash if you step out; How lockdown is failing to save people
- Finance Indian Banks Plan To Shut Down Most Branches During Lockdown
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bodycon Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!
- Sports On this day in sport: Lakers set NBA record, Foreman flattens Norton in a hurry
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali This Summer
Best Vivo Smartphones With Pop-Up Camera To Buy In India
We have been talking about how the mobile industry has grown over the past. Specifically smartphones, the big-screen devices have evolved exponentially in the last few years. We have seen brands experimenting with new designs to give their smartphones a unique appeal. And the majority has been focusing on improving the display and painting the rear panel with unique textures.
vivo Popup Camera Smartphones To Buy In India
But, the alignment of cameras in a smartphone also plays a major role in defining its look. If you remember, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has been known to experiment with the design. It was the first brand in the market to introduce the concept of pop-up or the motorized selfie camera module.
One of the major advantages of the pop-up selfie camera setup is that it allows for a FullView display design with narrow bezels on all corners; leaving maximum area for media consumption.
The company introduced this design with the Vivo Nex and hasn't stopped since then. Adding on to the list of pop-up selfie camera smartphones Vivo had launched the Vivo V15 Pro, V17 Pro, and the Vivo V15. This article is the complete list of Vivo smartphones that offer a pop-up selfie camera and can be purchased in India.
Vivo V17 Pro
MRP: Rs. 27,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 3700 MAh Battery
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo NEX
MRP: Rs. 39,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500