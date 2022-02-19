Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which Is Better And Why?

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price Factor

Starting with the price, the Vivo T1 5G is available in three models, just like the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Vivo T1 5G starts at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 19,990 for the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11T 5G starts from Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model.

The other two models with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Simply put, the price of both the Vivo T1 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G are very similar. That said, the Vivo T1 5G base model starts with 4GB RAM, whereas you get 6GB RAM in the base model on the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Design Details

Moving on, the Vivo T1 5G flaunts a gradient rear panel, whereas the Redmi Note 11T 5G features a glossy finish to its back cover. The Vivo T1 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi Note 11T packs a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution. One of the unique features of the Redmi Note 11T is the 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that allows switching between 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates. Overall, both the Vivo T1 5G and the Redmi Note 11T offer high-end displays and design, but the Vivo phone has an edge as it includes a higher 120Hz panel.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo T1 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 11T 5G gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with similar up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. To note, the Redmi Note 11T 5G offers expandable RAM, which is a big plus point here.

Both smartphones include a 5,000 mAh battery, where the Vivo smartphone packs 18W fast charging support and the Redmi phone includes 33W fast charging support. A key difference between the smartphones is the OS they run. The Vivo T1 5G runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 11T 5G runs Android 11 with the MIUI custom OS on top.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Camera Comparison

The Vivo T1 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors along with a 16MP sensor at the front. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a 16MP selfie camera.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which Is Better And Why?

Both the Vivo T1 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G have overlapping similar factors. However, in certain aspects, the Vivo T1 5G seems better like the triple cameras, Android 12 OS, multiple 5G bands, and so on. That said, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is an equally capable smartphone with faster-charging support, expandable RAM, and a smooth display. The price tag of both smartphones is in the same segment, hence picking either of the phones would do justice to your budget.