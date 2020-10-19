Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Can The Mid-Range Device Beat The Flagship?

Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Price Factors

Starting with the Vivo V20, the phone is available in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB - costing Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 27,990, respectively. On the other hand, the Vivo X50 costs Rs. 34,990 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 256GB variant. Do note, the phones are available at a discount at the ongoing sale on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Design Differences

Moving to the design - the Vivo V20 is a mid-range smartphone that packs a gradient rear panel with a matte finish. To avoid smudges, the V20 also includes an AF coating and chemical etching. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The Vivo X50, as a comparison, is a flagship smartphone that packs an all-glass design with a metallic frame. The phone features a larger 6.56-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz screen resolution.

Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Performance Evaluation

The Vivo V20 packs the smoother Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB RAM. The Vivo X50, on the other hand, draws power from the Snapdragon 730 processor. On this front, the Vivo X50 is a more powerful phone with 5G support. Apart from the processor, one can also compare the battery capacity.

The Vivo V20 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Vivo X50 includes a slightly large 4,200 mAh battery with a similar 33W fast charging support. Also note, the Vivo V20 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box, while the Vivo X50 includes Android 10 with support for Android 11 update.

Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Camera Details

Lastly, the camera performance of both smartphones needs scrutinizing. The Vivo V20 packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono lens. One of the best features of the Vivo V20 is its selfie camera comprising a 44MP sensor with an eye-autofocus tracking feature. The phone is specially designed for selfie lovers.

The Vivo X50 packs a bigger quad-camera setup; however, it includes a 48MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. It also includes a 32MP selfie camera. As a comparison, the camera setup on the Vivo V20 out beats the Vivo X50 as it includes some advanced features and a bigger primary camera.

Vivo V20 Vs Vivo X50: Verdict

From the looks of it, more expensive doesn't really mean greater features. The Vivo V20 beats Vivo X50 in several aspects, especially the camera. Both have similar AMOLED displays and, same-sized batteries. However, the performance of the Vivo X50 is far better than the V20. But if you're a shutterbug or a video content creator relying heavily on a smartphone camera, the Vivo V20 would make a better choice.