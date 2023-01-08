Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Sibling Rivalry Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo introduced its Vivo V23 series in India in January 2022. The series features the Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro devices. They carry a similar design language but are totally different smartphones underneath the skin. If you are torn between these two devices, our comparison will help you understand their differences and to choose the right model. So without any further ado let's pit these premium mid-range smartphones against each other.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Design

The Vivo V23 5G comes with a flat display and a flat side design, whereas the Vivo V23 Pro boasts a more premium curved display and a very slim rounded mid-frame. Both smartphones get a similar rear look with a squarish camera island housing the triple rear camera sensors. The similarities continue at the front as they are equipped with an iPhone-like notch on the display that houses dual selfie sensors and LED flash.

As for the dimensions, the Vivo V23 5G measures 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.6 mm and weighs around 180 grams. The Vivo V23 Pro measures 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm and weighs 171 grams.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Display

The Vivo V23 5G sports a flat 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The display is protected by a layer of Schott Xensation Up glass.

The Vivo V23 Pro flaunts a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The display gets better Schott Xensation Alpha glass protection.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Performance

The Vivo V23 5G is powered by an upper mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Vivo V23 Pro is powered by a flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 chipset, which also powers the Realme X7 Max and the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones. The SoC comprises one Cortex-A78 prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Vivo V23 5G can perform all daily tasks perfectly, but the Vivo V23 Pro will do all of that and much more including gaming. It is leagues ahead in terms of performance.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Cameras

The Vivo V23 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Vivo V23 Pro gets an improved and higher resolution 108MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens.

Talking about their selfie cameras, both come with a 50MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor at the front. Selfie cameras can also shoot 4K videos at 30fps.



Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Battery

The Vivo V23 5G is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is claimed to charge up to 68% in 30 minutes.

The Vivo V23 Pro is powered by a 4300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It goes from 0 to 63% in 30 minutes.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Conclusion

The Vivo V23 5G is currently priced at ₹29,999 in India. The Vivo V23 Pro starts at ₹38,999 in the country. If you can spend the extra bucks, the Vivo V23 Pro comes with a more premium design, a curved display, a more powerful processor, a better rear camera, and a slightly bigger battery. If you find the curved display impractical and aren't much into gaming, then the Vivo V23 5G would fit the bill perfectly.

Best Mobiles in India