Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Specifications Revealed; Price Also Tipped

The Vivo V23 5G series, which includes the company's upcoming Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphones, will be released in India on January 5. The handsets are yet to be revealed by Vivo, but pricing, features, and colour possibilities have been leaked online.

While the Vivo V23 5G is expected to cost approximately Rs. 29,000 and come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India.

Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Expected Price

Tipster Yogesh Brar revealed the price and features of the Vivo V23 on twitter. The Vivo V23 is likely to be India's first smartphone to include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, could come in two color options: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. Tipster suggests the Vivo V23 5G would be priced between Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 29,000 in India.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 108MP triple camera configuration, is expected to come in the same Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour schemes. According to rumors, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will cost between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India.

Vivo V23 5G Expected Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC is expected to power the upcoming Vivo V23 5G, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. A 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate is rumored to be included in the handset. The Vivo V23 5G is said to be supported by a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W rapid charging capabilities.

Vivo V23 5G is supposed to have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the rear. Sources revealed, the smartphone would include a 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. Vivo's Funtouch OS 12 is believed to be installed in Android 12.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is expected to power the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is rumored to include a 3D curved screen with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to the source, the smartphone would have a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G will include a triple camera configuration, with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is expected to have a 50MP camera on the front and an 8MP camera on the back. Vivo's Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 is reported to power the phone.

