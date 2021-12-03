Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped For This Month; V23e 5G, V23 Pro Could Also Arrive News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V21 series comprising the standard Vivo V21 5G and the V21e 5G is already available in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch the successor of the V21 series dubbed the V23 series soon. The brand also launched the first model V23e 5G last month in the international market. Now, Vivo is said to bring the standard V23 5G and a Pro model in the global market including India.

Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped

91mobiles has reported (via tipster Yogesh Brar) that Vivo will launch the V23 5G this month in India. The report further stated that the brand could also launch the Vivo V23e 5G and the V23 Pro in India. The exact launch has not been revealed yet but the info claimed that the launch will happen by end of this year.

Vivo V23 5G Features In India

According to the report, the Vivo V23 5G will have an upgraded processor and better camera features compared to its predecessor Vivo V21 5G. To recall, the V21 5G was announced with the Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V21 has a triple rear camera system including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone features a 44MP selfie camera sensor. Other features of the Vivo V21 5G include a 90Hz display, a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, and so on.

We expect the next-gen Vivo V23 5G could also offer the same display but is expected to pack a bigger battery and fast charging. Vivo's V-series smartphone always offers an impressive selfie camera along with a premium look. Based on this, we expect the same from the next-gen Vivo V23 5G.

Vivo V23e 5G Features In India

If the Vivo V23e 5G will truly launch in India alongside the Vivo V23 5G, we expect the phone will ship with similar features as the international variant. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a water-drop notch to house the 44MP selfie camera. At the rear, the Vivo V23e 5G comes with 50MP triple cameras and the main lens is paired with an 8MP lens and a 2MP camera.

The V23e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 4GB extendable RAM. Other features include a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12, and connectivity options such as dual-SIM support, 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi.

In the same news, Vivo V23 series is also expected to get a 'Pro' model. Although features of the Pro model are still unknown. We can expect better features compared to the other two models of the series.

Vivo V23 Series In India

Although Vivo has not shared any word regarding the launch of the V23 series in India. So, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same. Also, the next-gen Vivo V23 series handsets are expected to be premium mid-range offerings from the company.

