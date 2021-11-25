Vivo V23e 5G With 44MP Selfie Camera, Dimensity 810 Chip Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo's V series has delivered some premium mid-range phones with 5G support, superior cameras, and glitch-free performance. The latest one to enter the series is the Vivo V23e 5G that has debuted in Thailand. The new Vivo V23e 5G features a stylish rear design infusing two colors and sports a waterdrop display in the front.

Vivo V23e 5G Features

The new Vivo V23e 5G flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The waterdrop display supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and houses the selfie camera of 44MP with f/2.0 aperture. Speaking of cameras, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM with 4GB extendable RAM. The processor is paired with 128GB that can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Vivo V23e 5G draws power from a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone has debuted with Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12, and there seems to be the Android 12 upgrade as well. The Vivo V23e 5G includes the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi.

Vivo V23e 5G Price, Availability

Presently, the Vivo V23e 5G is priced at THB 12,999 (around Rs. 29,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The smartphone ships in two color variants of Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow. Currently, the Vivo V23e 5G is up for pre-orders in Thailand and will begin shipping from December 1.

From the looks of it, the Vivo V23 series has been gradually expanding to include several models. The other models under the series include the vanilla V23 model, V23 Pro, V23 Pro+, and now the Vivo V23e 5G.

The smartphone's price and availability in the global market, including India are still under wraps. When it does arrive in India, we can expect it to be priced well below Rs. 30,000 to take on the competition in the premium mid-range segment that's currently dominated by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and other brands.

