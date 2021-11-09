Vivo V23e With 50MP Selfie Camera, Helio G96 Chip Launched; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo V23e is the latest smartphone offering from the popular Chinese brand, which is also the first phone under the new V23 series. Reports claim the series is tipped to have other models like the vanilla V23, Vivo V23e 5G, and the Vivo V23 Pro+. For now, the Vivo V23e has debuted in the Vietnamese market and might arrive in other markets soon.

Vivo V23e Features

As the name suggests, the Vivo V23e comes as a successor to the Vivo V22e that was launched earlier this year. The new Vivo smartphone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and includes a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

The cameras on the Vivo V23e include a triple-lens unit with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 50MP shooter in the front, enabled with Vivo's advanced camera software.

Under the hood, the Vivo V23e draws power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 12. The Vivo V23e also includes a 4,050 mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e Price, Availability

The new Vivo phone packs the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and so on. The chipset also supports 5G, making it a future-proof smartphone. The Vivo V23e is available in a single model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at VND 8,490,000 (around Rs. 27,757). The phone is available in Moonlight Shadow and Melody Dawn color options.

Vivo V23e In India: What To Expect?

The features of the Vivo V23e make it a premium mid-range smartphone. The 50MP selfie camera, immersive display, 5G support, and other such features make it a good buy. The phone is up against mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Neo 2, and other devices from Samsung, Redmi. Presently, the Vivo V23e is expected to arrive in other markets, including India. But there's no official statement just yet.

Best Mobiles in India