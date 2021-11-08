Vivo V23e With Ultra Thin Glass Design Listed On Official Site; Detailed Features Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Vivo is working on a new V series handset named the Vivo V23e. Earlier this month, the design and some key features of the device surfaced online. Now, the launch seems just around the corner as the Vivo V23e has been listed on Vivo Vietnam's website. Besides, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has brought renders of the Vivo V23e, revealing its detailed features.

Vivo V23e Design

In terms of design, the Vivo V23e will come with an ultra-slim design, a glass back, and plastic side frames. There will be a rectangular rear camera module placed at the upper left corner. The camera module house three sensors along with an LED flash. For selfies, the phone will feature a waterdrop notch to house the front camera sensor.

Vivo V23e Expected Features

The Vivo V23e will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will also support additional storage expansion.

It will ship with FunTouch OS 12 based Android 11 and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The key highlight of the phone will be its 50MP selfie camera which will also offer several features including Slow Motion recording, AI Super Night Selfie, AI Autofocus, and so on.

At the rear, the Vivo V23e will come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Connectivity features will include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, GPS, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, it will measure 160.87 x 74.28 x 7.36 / 7.41mm and weigh 172 grams.

Vivo V23e Expected Price

The pricing of the phone is still under wraps. However, it is expected to be priced at USD 440 in Vietnam (around Rs. 32,500). As far as the launch is concerned, the phone could launch at any time as it has already been listed on the official site.

The upcoming device will be the successor of the Vivo V21e which is already selling in the Indian market. Based on this, we expect the Vivo v23e will also make its way to the Indian market in the coming days.

