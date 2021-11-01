Vivo V23e Key Features, Design Leaked; When Is It Launching? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is ready to launch a new "V" series phone in the international market. The upcoming phone will be a premium mid-range offering called the V23e by the Chinese tech giant as suggested by the rumors. A new leak has now surfaced online giving insights into the design aspects along with the hardware. What all the upcoming Vivo "V" series phone brings to the table and when can we expect an official launch? Let's find out the details:

Vivo V23e Key Features Leaked Online

The Vivo V23e latest leak comes via a tipster called Chun on Twitter. According to the leak, the Vivo V23e will be launched with a gradient design. The tipster suggests the device will feature a glass back and plastic side frames. A rectangular camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash will be placed at the upper left corner.

Up front, this handset will feature a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout which is seen on maximum phones in the market today. As mentioned earlier, the tipster had also revealed the specifications of the Vivo V23e alongside the design. The leak suggests a 64MP camera at the back which will be further combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

The waterdrop notch upfront is said to accommodate a 50MP camera for selfies and video calling. This is one of the few Android budget phones tipped with this massive selfie snapper in recent times. The tipster hasn't revealed the display specifications. However, the leaked image shows an in-display fingerprint scanner. This suggests the device will likely feature an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

The Vivo V23e will also have a Face Unlock security option. Additionally, the tipster has revealed Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around Funtouch OS 12 UI instead of the company's latest OriginOS interface. The Vivo V23e will retain a 3.5mm headphone jack and have a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 44W fast charging supported 4,030 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.

Vivo V23e Rumored Price, Launch Date

Vivo hasn't officially revealed the launch or the pricing details of the V23e. However, the fresh leak suggests USD 440 price tag in Vietnam which is somewhere around Rs. 33,000. There are possibilities this handset makes a debut this month or next. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

