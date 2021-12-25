Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Launch Expected Soon; Listed On FCC Certification
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To Carry 108MP Camera With AI Enhancement Technology
- 3 hrs ago iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Launch Date Leaked: Camera Details Confirmed
- 4 hrs ago Infinix Zero 5G Complete Leak: Here Are The Details
Don't Miss
- News Explained: Amid Omicron scare, why you should avoid cloth masks?
- Lifestyle Holiday Depression: 7 Expert Tips On How To Beat The Holiday Blues
- Finance Bandhan Bank Alters MCLR & Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Check New Rates Here
- Sports Ashes: Pat Cummins says he was angry after missing the 2nd Test at Adelaide
- Automobiles Classic Legends Reveals Yezdi Launch Date?
- Education IOQM Preparation Tips: Check How To Crack Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics
- Movies Minnal Murali To Shyam Singha Roy: Latest South Releases To Watch This Christmas!
- Travel Must-Visit Destinations During Christmas In Jammu & Kashmir For 2021
Vivo V23 Series With 50MP AF Dual Cameras Launching On January 5 In India; Design, Features We Know So Far
Vivo has officially unveiled the launch date of the Vivo V23 series in India. The official site has confirmed the lineup will include two models - the Vivo V23 5G and the V23 Pro 5G. There is also Vivo V23e 5G under the series which remains to be seen if it will come in the country.
The launch has been set for January 5 at 12 PM (noon). The brand has also confirmed the upcoming smartphone will be India's first color-changing device. Here are all details we know so far about the Vivo V23 series smartphones.
Vivo V23 Series Design
The official teaser of the Vivo V23 series has confirmed the rear camera module and the front panel designs. The V23 Pro will come with an ultra-slim 3D curved display, while the standard V23 5G will have a metal flat frame.
The color-changing feature will change the rear panel's color of the smartphone when exposed to sunlight and UV light. Vivo has also mentioned that the color-changing technology is only available in Sunshine Gold color of the V23 Pro 5G and V23 5G. The design of the Vivo V23 series is quite identical to the recently launched Vivo S12 series.
Vivo V23 Series Features We Know So Far
Vivo has not shared the full specs of the upcoming devices. However, it is confirmed to feature 50MP AF dual front cameras. Also, the Pro model will feature 108MP triple rear cameras, while the standard variant will ship with a 64MP triple cameras system.
The Vivo V23 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It will support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 440 PPI. On the software, the device will run Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming V23 series. We expect the brand will share more details in the coming days.
Apart from the design, the features of the V23 series are also similar to the Vivo S12 series. So, there is a chance the smartphones will be rebranded versions of the S12 series. However, it will be better to take this as speculation and stay tuned for January 5 launch.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
40,999
-
33,999
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695