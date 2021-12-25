Vivo V23 Series With 50MP AF Dual Cameras Launching On January 5 In India; Design, Features We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has officially unveiled the launch date of the Vivo V23 series in India. The official site has confirmed the lineup will include two models - the Vivo V23 5G and the V23 Pro 5G. There is also Vivo V23e 5G under the series which remains to be seen if it will come in the country.

The launch has been set for January 5 at 12 PM (noon). The brand has also confirmed the upcoming smartphone will be India's first color-changing device. Here are all details we know so far about the Vivo V23 series smartphones.

Vivo V23 Series Design

The official teaser of the Vivo V23 series has confirmed the rear camera module and the front panel designs. The V23 Pro will come with an ultra-slim 3D curved display, while the standard V23 5G will have a metal flat frame.

The color-changing feature will change the rear panel's color of the smartphone when exposed to sunlight and UV light. Vivo has also mentioned that the color-changing technology is only available in Sunshine Gold color of the V23 Pro 5G and V23 5G. The design of the Vivo V23 series is quite identical to the recently launched Vivo S12 series.

Vivo V23 Series Features We Know So Far

Vivo has not shared the full specs of the upcoming devices. However, it is confirmed to feature 50MP AF dual front cameras. Also, the Pro model will feature 108MP triple rear cameras, while the standard variant will ship with a 64MP triple cameras system.

The Vivo V23 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It will support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 440 PPI. On the software, the device will run Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming V23 series. We expect the brand will share more details in the coming days.

Apart from the design, the features of the V23 series are also similar to the Vivo S12 series. So, there is a chance the smartphones will be rebranded versions of the S12 series. However, it will be better to take this as speculation and stay tuned for January 5 launch.

Best Mobiles in India