Vivo V23 Series With 64MP Triple Cameras India Launch Confirmed; Rebranded S12 Series?

Vivo is gearing up to launch the successor of the V21 series dubbed the Vivo V23 soon. Now, Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming V23 series in India. The brand is expected to bring two models - the Vivo V23 5G and the V23 Pro 5G. There is no info on whether the brand has any plan to bring the V23e 5G that is already available in the international market.

Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed

The brand took to its social media accounts to confirm the arrival of the Vivo V23 series in India. However, the brand has not mentioned the exact launch date yet. Rumor suggested that the Vivo V23 series launch will take place on January 5 in India.

When comes to the features, Vivo has not revealed any key features as of now. However, the rear camera module and the front designs have surfaced in the official teaser. The phone has appeared with a golden color and 64MP triple cameras. On the other hand, leaks and rumors have already revealed possible design and features of the V23 series in India. Let's dive into details.

Vivo V23 Series Design And Features We Know So Far

A leaked video has confirmed that the Vivo V23 series will come with an "ultra-slim 3D curved display." The upcoming V23 Pro is also touted to be India's first color-changing smartphone which will change the rear panel's color when exposed to sunlight and UV light.

Although the official teaser reveals the upcoming smartphone will have a 64MP main camera, while leak teaser has revealed the V23 series will include a 108MP triple camera paired with an ultra-wide and a macro shooter. So, there is a chance one model of the lineup will have a 108MP main lens and another one will come with a 64MP sensor. The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is also expected to feature 50MP dual selfie cameras.

The Geekbench listing also revealed the Pro model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Google Play Console listing has recently confirmed that the Vivo V23 Pro will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 440 PPI.

The phone is also said to run Android 12 OS. There are not many details of the standard Vivo V23 5G. It is only tipped to have an upgraded processor and improved camera features than the Vivo V21 5G.

Rebranded Vivo S12 Series?

The design of the upcoming Vivo V23 series is similar to the recently launched Vivo S12 series which hints the devices might be rebranded versions of the S12 series. Also, the Vivo S12 Pro came with the Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is also said to run the V23 Pro.

The Vivo S12 Pro also comes with 50MP dual cameras at the front. However, we will suggest our readers take the info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

