Vivo V23 Pro Launching With Changeable Fluorite Glass Rear Panel: Everything You Need To Know

Vivo is all set to launch new products in India in the coming weeks. Among them include the Vivo V23 series, which is tipped to include the Vivo V23 Pro model. Interestingly, the Vivo V23 Pro might be the first phone with the Changeable Fluorite Glass design, making it a unique phone in the Indian market.

Vivo V23 Pro With Changeable Fluorite Glass Tipped

The changeable fluorite glass on the Vivo V23 Pro would give it a unique design and finish. This technology will change the rear panel's color when exposed to sunlight and UV light. A report from 91Mobiles cites sources familiar with the new design of the upcoming Vivo phone.

The report says the real panel packs the changeable fluorite glass technology that reacts with UV light and direct sunlight. The reaction presents different color patterns in these conditions. Plus, the rear panel on the Vivo V23 Pro packs an anti-glare matte glass finish, the report says.

To note, this isn't the first time that Vivo is working on a unique rear panel color. Previously, Vivo showcased a phone with electrochromic technology on its rear panel. The effect of this technology would change the rear panel color from Pearl White to Deep Blue when the user presses the side button.

Vivo V23 Pro Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Vivo V23 Pro is tipped to pack several powerful features apart from the unique changeable fluorite glass rear panel. For one, the upcoming Vivo phone is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It's tipped to run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box, making it one of the first phones with the latest software.

The phone is also tipped to pack up to 8GB RAM with 256GB default storage. Rumors suggest the upcoming Vivo phone would pack a 64MP primary camera at the rear. Apart from this, other details of the Vivo V23 Pro are still under wraps.

Previous reports claim the Vivo V23 Pro would launch on January 4 or by the end of the first week of the month. The upcoming Vivo V23 series is expected to include the Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro, and also the Vivo V23e 5G. For now, we'll likely see the Vivo V23 Pro model only.

