Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Revealed; Tipped To Feature 64MP Primary Camera

We already know Vivo is gearing up to launch the successor of the V21 series dubbed the V23 series. The next-gen series is most likely to include the Vivo V23, V23 Pro, and the V23e 5G. The latter is already available in the international market.

Now, the brand will launch both the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro models. A previous report suggested the standard Vivo V23 will be launched this month in India. Now, fresh info confirms Vivo will first bring the Pro model to the country. The launch date of the Vivo V23 Pro has also been tipped.

Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Tipped

Now, 91mobiles has learned from industry sources that Vivo could launch the V23 Pro on January 4 or sometime in the first week of the month. The report also confirms the standard Vivo V23 won't come first, which suggests it might come after the launch of the Pro model.

Vivo V23 Pro: What To Expect?

The report further stated the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro will come with a 64MP primary rear camera. Apart from this, nothing is known about the V23 Pro. One can safely assume Vivo could add some advanced features compared to the standard model.

On the other hand, the Vivo V23 will come with 5G connectivity and is tipped to include an upgraded processor with better camera features compared to its precursor Vivo V21 5G. For the unaware, the V21 5G runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and offers a triple rear camera system that houses a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone has a 44MP selfie camera sensor.

The fresh info has not mentioned anything about the V23e 5G. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a water-drop notch to house the 44MP selfie camera. Other features include 50MP triple cameras and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, and so on.

What We Think

As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch. If the brand will indeed launch the V23 Pro next month, we expect more info will soon surface. Like other V-series handsets, it is also believed to offer impressive design and a high-resolution selfie camera.

