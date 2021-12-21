Vivo V23 Pro Front Design Revealed; Listed On Google Play Console Listing Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is prepping up to launch both the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro soon. The Vivo V23e 5G is the first phone from the V23 series which is already available in the international market. Now, the brand is expected to bring the standard and the Pro models.

The latter is said to arrive on January 4 or in the first week of the next month in India. Now, the latest info has brought the front panel design of the Vivo V23 Pro.

Vivo V23 Pro Front Design Revealed

Although Vivo has not revealed any key details of the upcoming V23 Pro, several certification sites have already given us an idea of what to expect. Now, thanks to Google Play Console listing, reveals the front fascia of the Vivo V23 Pro has been revealed.

The phone is spotted with a wide notch at the front side to house the dual-selfie cameras. The front panel design looks quite similar to the Vivo S12 Pro which is all set to launch tomorrow (Dec 22) in China alongside the Vivo S12 and the Vivo Watch 2. Apart from the image, the Play Console listing has also revealed a few key features of the Vivo V23 Pro. Let's dive into details.

Vivo V23 Pro Expected Features

The listing confirms that the Vivo V23 Pro will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 440 PPI. The exact screen size of the phone is still under wraps. It also remains to be seen if the device will support a higher refresh rate. The phone is also listed to run Android 12 OS on the software front.

Recently, the phone visited the Geekbench platform which has revealed processor and RAM configuration. The V23 Pro with the model number V2132 managed to score 679 and 2707 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

An earlier report claimed the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro will have a 64MP primary rear camera. Other sensors are still unknown; however, the phone is said to come with the Changeable Fluorite Glass design which will change the rear panel's color when exposed to sunlight and UV light. Since Vivo has not confirmed anything, we'll suggest you take this with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for official confirmation.

Vivo V23 Also Coming

Although, there is no info regarding the launch timeline of the Vivo V23; however, it was previously said to launch by end of this year. Now, it seems Vivo will announce the Pro model first and then the standard variant.

In terms of features, the Vivo V23 will come with 5G connectivity and is said to ship with an upgraded processor and improved camera features compared to the predecessor Vivo V21 5G.To recall, the Vivo V21 5G was announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and a 64MP triple camera system at the rear.

